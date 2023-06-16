What can a grateful daughter, new lawyer, give to her dad? More love, time

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A lawyer’s biggest supporter? Her father.

Attorney Rejoice V. Epelipcia, 32, from Southern Leyte, documented her bar examination journey with the special person in her life, her father, David Epelipcio 66.

In the video, you could see David waiting for Rejoice while she studied, accompanied her in Cebu when she took the bar examinations last year and patiently understood Rejoice’s mood swings and frustrations.

“My father was and still is present all through my existence. During my teenage years, I came to a point where I thought he was not actively interested in my life because he prioritizes his work/ministry more than our family which led me to make bad decisions,” she said.

But since she started working on her dream in becoming a lawyer and bring pride to her family, Rejoice felt that David was never too busy for her and she used this as a fuel to do more and make her father proud.

“God knows how many chances my father has given me and it took me a while to get my act together but my father never stopped loving, supporting and being involved in my life up until now that I became a lawyer,” she added.

Now, that she has become a lawyer, Rejoice promises to always spend time with her father, no matter how busy her life gets.

For her, becoming a lawyer is just the beginning of something beautiful and the beginning of her paying back to the man who stood by her side.

Pa, I cannot thank you enough for everything that you have done for me. Your faith in me and whole-hearted support was a vital aspect to what woman I have become. You being a strong spiritual leader in our family has been significant in my religious education. Your unconditional love showed me that no matter how bad I messed up, you are still there. Through and through. No ridicule, no shame, only pure forgiveness. Know that you are an amazing dad and I am beyond blessed and couldnt be more prouder to be your daughter. I am very happy that you are still with me while I start winning in this lifetime. My prayer for you is to have good health always so that we could spend more years and create more memories together. Please take care of yourself for I still have to give you the best of what life has to offer because you deserve everything. I love you, Papa! Happy birthday and advance Happy Fathers Day! ❤️,” expresses Rejoice.

May this year’s Father’s Day be our reminder of our father’s unconditional love and support.

