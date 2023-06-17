Leren Mae Bautista tells those who mentioned Andrea Brillantes in her post: ‘Amaccana’

Leren Mae Bautista was not seemingly able to hold herself back as she responded to a netizen who mentioned actress Andrea Brillantes in a comment in one of the beauty queen-turned-politician’s Facebook posts.

Bautista, who was earlier accused of being the supposed third party in Brillantes and Ricci Rivero’s breakup, was asking for mobile bar recommendations via her Facebook page on Thursday, June 15. One Ivan Llorente Padua then left a comment, tagging Brillantes in the said post.

“Andrea Brillantes, pa-help po. May alam [ka] kung saan?” the netizen said. (Andrea Brillantes, please help. Do you have [any recommendations]?)

Bautista then replied, “Amaccana.” (Stop it already.)

Both comments were already taken down, but screenshots of the comments have already been re-uploaded on social media.

Aside from Brillantes, some netizens also noticeably made mention of Rivero in the comments section.

Brillantes and Rivero’s split was confirmed by the latter last June 9, as he asked the public to respect their decision to keep the breakup private and “preserve what’s left of [their] friendship.”

While Rivero did not immediately disclose the reason behind the breakup, he was accused of cheating on Brillantes as he earlier shared a photo of himself taken and posted by Bautista. Rivero and Bautista were also together on his birthday, giving away food packs in Los Baños where she serves as a municipal councilor.

Bautista later dismissed the third-party accusations against her, noting that these claims “are entirely false and have no basis in reality.” She also clarified that her outreach activity with Rivero “is not an indication of a romantic relationship between them,” but part of her “ongoing efforts to serve the people and contribute to the welfare of her community.”

Brillantes, meanwhile, has confessed that while she is doing OK, she still hasn’t fully healed from her recent heartbreak. /ra

