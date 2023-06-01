Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil together in recent photo amid split rumors

A day after Ogie Diaz cited insiders confirming Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s supposed breakup, the pair were spotted together in a photo shared by the actress’ former road manager.

Maquie Raquiza Sarmiento, Soberano’s former road manager who’s now based in the United States, showed photos from her recent visit to the Philippines through her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 31.

One of the photos she posted was a snap of her, Soberano, and Gil with several other companions, wherein the pair can be seen sitting beside each other.

“Hanggang sa muli Pilipinas,” Sarmiento captioned her post. (Till we meet again, Philippines.)

It was not immediately known when exactly the photo was taken, but Sarmiento appears to have returned to the country in May.

Nonetheless, Sarmiento received messages of gratitude from hopeful fans who were delighted upon seeing the couple together in a photo.

Diaz earlier said that insiders confirmed to him the pair’s split, claiming that it was the actress who decided to part ways with the actor to focus on her career.

Soberano and Gil, who have been in a relationship since 2014, have yet to publicly comment on the matter as of this writing. /ra

