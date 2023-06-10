Argao : Woman loses P20,000 to armed robber
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman lost around P20,000 after she was robbed at gun-point in Sitio Kapyuan in Barangay Capio-an, Argao town on Friday morning, June 9.
The incident happened at 8 a.m. and was reported at around 11:20 a.m.
READ: Robbers strike gadget store in Argao
According to the police report, the victim identified as Leny Banados, 58, a resident of Brgy. Alambijud, was on board the truck they used for their business when the robbery took place.
When the vehicle stopped to unload a passenger, a motorycle stopped next to them.
An unidentified suspect then approached the victim and pointed a gun at her demanding for her money.
The suspect quickly rode away from the scene after getting the money.
A bystander also said that before the robbery, the suspect was seen loitering around the area.
READ: Female guard loses P200,000 cash, jewelry to thief in Mandaue
According to Police Major Andy Michael Roque, the Argao police are conducting a follow up operation on the possible exit areas and are checking the CCTVs around the place where the robbery happened.
Argao is a first class municipality of the province of Cebu, which is located 67 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.
ALSO READ
Man robbed in Cebu City just a few minutes after disembarking ship
P10 million shabu: Drug haul for a week’s police operations in CV
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.