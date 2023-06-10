Argao : Woman loses P20,000 to armed robber

By: Paul Lauro and Emmariel Ares - CDN Digital | June 10,2023 - 07:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman lost around P20,000 after she was robbed at gun-point in Sitio Kapyuan in Barangay Capio-an, Argao town on Friday morning, June 9.

The incident happened at 8 a.m. and was reported at around 11:20 a.m.

According to the police report, the victim identified as Leny Banados, 58, a resident of Brgy. Alambijud, was on board the truck they used for their business when the robbery took place.

When the vehicle stopped to unload a passenger, a motorycle stopped next to them.

An unidentified suspect then approached the victim and pointed a gun at her demanding for her money.

The suspect quickly rode away from the scene after getting the money.

A bystander also said that before the robbery, the suspect was seen loitering around the area. 

According to Police Major Andy Michael Roque, the Argao police are conducting a follow up operation on the possible exit areas and are checking the CCTVs around the place where the robbery happened. 

Argao is a first class municipality of the province of Cebu, which is located 67 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

