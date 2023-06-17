A hidden oasis at Bayfront Hotel Cebu Capitol Site

Nestled in the heart of the bustling metropolis of Cebu is Deck@19 at Bayfront Hotel Cebu Capitol Site, an oasis of indulgence that seamlessly blends a breathtaking event space, a rooftop pool with panoramic views, and a functional fitness center.

Indulge in relaxation and comfort at Deck@19, where memorable moments await you, whether commemorating a significant achievement or seeking rejuvenation and serenity.

Deck@19 Events: Elevate Your Celebrations

Enjoy the height of sophistication and create memories that will last a lifetime at Deck@19. Your special occasions, from weddings to business meetings, will be unforgettable in this versatile event venue. With the help of its dedicated staff, your every need is met so that you can focus on enjoying your special day and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Poolside Bliss: Serenity Awaits

Deck@19’s poolside oasis offers a serene atmosphere with stunning panoramic views of Cebu’s skyline, making it an ideal spot for unwinding and rejuvenating. You can take a refreshing dip in the sparkling waters or bask under the sun on comfortable loungers. The pool provides a serene ambiance that can leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, whether seeking tranquility or a gathering with loved ones.

Sweat Gym: Stay Fit in Style

Maintaining your fitness routine is a breeze at Bayfront Hotel Cebu Capitol Site’s Sweat Gym. We offer a wide range of fitness equipment, including cardio machines and strength-training equipment, to ensure you can maintain an active and energized lifestyle throughout your stay. Join us to keep your fitness, elevate your style, and adopt a healthier way of living.

Experience a perfect blend of exceptional events, relaxing poolside ambiance, and fitness facilities at Deck@19 in Bayfront Hotel Cebu Capitol Site. Enhance your celebrations, indulge in tranquility, and maintain your fitness while traveling. Come and create unforgettable memories at Deck@19.

For those who want to book at the Bayfront Hotel Cebu Capitol Site, you may give a call to +63 917 708 8117 or at +63 32 505 3333. You may email reservations_cs@bayfronthotelcebu.com.

