I remember the first time I saw a camel in the Holy Land. The owner said I can ride on it, for free! Up I went, and had an amazing ride. When I said I had to go down, that’s the time he said: “If you want to go down, pay $1.”

—————-

In today’s Gospel (Mt. 9:36-10:8), Jesus tells His disciples: “Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.” Discipleship is service for free, not for a fee. Wanted: Modern day disciples who will continue to proclaim the Kingdom of God and serve Him and His people for free, and generously, and joyfully.

—————-

“The harvest is abundant, but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.” The number of vocations to the priestly and religious life is dwindling. Let us pray for more vocations for modern-day shepherds to lead, and care for the sheep.

—————-

Thank God for the increase of lay partners and lay disciples who have taken active role in the church. The Holy Spirit has indeed renewed the face of the Earth through generous men and women who give life to the church all over the world. Our overseas Filipino workers and immigrants continue to spread the light all over the world with their worship and work, with their communities and joy!

—————-

Happy Father’s Day! I thank God for Papa and Mama who encouraged and prayed much for me to become a priest. Papa wanted all of us three boys, or at least one of us, to become a priest. By God’s grace, one of us did. On Oct. 25, 1980, after 16 years of seminary formation, I was ordained as a Society of the Divine Word missionary priest at the Divine Word Seminary Tagaytay. It was a joyful day for all of us, especially for Papa. I am grateful to Papa and Mama for their generosity to the Lord in offering me for His service, and for the gift of priesthood that has made all the difference in my life.

—————-

Papa and Mama had a strong devotion to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, on whom they sought refuge and strength in their trials, difficulties, and afflictions. Also, they prayed continuously to the Sacred Heart for the sanctification of their priest son and for all priests. Please continue to pray for us, your priests.

—————-

One with you in our journey to God’s heart. As we grow on, may we become more close to our Lord, by journeying to God’s heart with Mary our Mother and model. No one knows, no one loves Jesus most and longest, than Mama Mary who only seeks to leads us to her son.

—————-

Sharing with you this prayer: “Lord Jesus. Enlighten what is dark in me; strengthen what is weak in me; mend what is broken in me; mend what is bruised in me; heal what is sick in me; revive whatever peace and love has died in me. Amen.”

—————-

If you are not truly happy, try generosity. The more you give, the more joy comes back to you. And the more you give joyfully and anonymously, the more you will experience that joy which this world cannot give nor take it away.

—————-

Think about this: Maybe you are making money, lots of money. Or you are making a name, and spreading your fame. But are you making a difference? Are you living a life that is loaded with lots of love, caring, and sharing? Are you making the world a better place because you passed by?

—————-

This made me smile: “This Sunday is Father’s Day; the rest of the year is Mother’s Day!”

—————-

A moment with the Lord. Lord, help us to live generous lives, as you have been so generous to us. Amen.

—————-

momentswithfrjerry@gmail.com

