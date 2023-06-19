DOJ, NBI offer P2M reward for arrest of ex-BuCor chief Bantag; P1M for Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) offered P2-million reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director Gerald Bantag and another P1-million reward for the arrest of his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta.

Bantag and Zulueta are facing two separate cases of murder before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court and the Las Piñas RTC for the death of Bilibid inmate Jun Villamor and broadcaster Percival Mabasa or Percy Lapid.

Villamor is the middleman who hired Joel Escorial to kill Lapid.

“It is crucial that these individuals are brought to justice and held accountable for their alleged actions. Their cooperation can lead to the significant difference in ensuring the swift apprehension of Bantag and Zulueta and providing closure for the victims,” the DOJ said in a statement.

“We assure the public that all information provided will be treated with strictest confidentiality in accordance with the law,” it added.

Both the Las Piñas and the Muntinlupa courts have already issued warrants for the arrest of Bantag and Zulueta.

