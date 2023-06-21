Argao, Cebu tourist van accident: 5 Koreans injured

CEBU, Philippines–Five Koreans were injured after the tourist van they were riding flipped over and crashed at the side of the highway in Barangay Langtad, Argao town, southern Cebu on Wednesday morning, June 21, 2023.

The five injured Koreans were identified in a police report as Lee Wankeun, Donggyu Yu, Lee Mookyung, Ha Eunjo, and Lee Youngseo. Three of the five Koreans were tourists while two were tour guides.

They were on their way to Oslob town, which is famous tourist site known for its whaleshark-watching activity.

Initial investigation shows that driver was speeding when one of its tires slipped off the edge of the concrete road, causing the van to flip over and crash.

The driver of the van was identifed as Ramil Furog, 49, who is from Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.

The tourist van was coming from Lapu-Lapu City. Argao is around 80 kilometers south of Lapu-Lapu City.

The police report on the accident in Argao said that the driver was speeding while traversing the four-lane national highway. When he noticed that the highway reached a point where the lanes were reduced to just two, he attempted change lane quickly. But the right side tires of the van slipped off the concrete road, causing it to flip over and crash into the trees at the side of the road.

As a result, the passengers sustained superficial injuries and wounds and were immediately brought to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao.

READ MORE:

One killed, three injured in Carcar City road accident

Japanese dies in Mambaling accident

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP