One killed, three injured in Carcar City road accident

By: Emmariel Ares - CDN Digital | June 08,2023 - 12:15 PM
Carcar accident

This is the truck that collided with two motorcycles in Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City. One woman died in the accident. | contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A 24-year-old woman died on the spot while three others were injured in a road accident along the National Highway in Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City, southern Cebu on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The accident, which involved two motorcycles and a truck, happened at around 9:45 p.m. but was reported at around 1:20 a.m. the next day.

Marites Mangyao, a backrider of one of the involved motorcycle, died due to injuries from the accident.

The injured were Argie Baclay, 28;  Renan Repompo Lapiña, 32; and Lonel Lotillos, 34. 

The driver of the truck was identified as Jeffrey Labora Dumogho, 33.

According to a police report, Dumogho was overtaking another vehicle when he bumped into the two motorcycles on the opposite lane.

Dumogho was driving his truck northbund  coming from Sibonga town.

The victims were immediately brought to the Cebu Provincial Hospital-Carcar City for medical treatment. 

Mangyao, however, was declared dead on arrival by an attending physician. 

Dumogho was taken into police custody. He will be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and serious multiple physical injury and damage to properties. 

