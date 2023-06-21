4 traffic enforcers of TEAM fired due to misconduct issues

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least four traffic enforcers in Mandaue City were removed from work because of misconduct issues.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said that the four traffic enforcers were terminated after being proven guilty of various complaints.

Jumao-as said that complaints against them were raised at their office where the division head conducted an investigation and there they were proven guilty. They were terminated in May.

He said that some of these personnel had committed violations before.

Jumao-as said that they would not tolerate the wrongdoings of their personnel.

“Dili gyud ko mo-tolerate sa atoang personnel kung makasala gyud sila,” said Jumao-as.

(I will not tolerate our personnel if they committed mistakes.)

They are currently conducting a re-orientation of their field personnel about how to apprehend and handle traffic violators.

Seven personnel were already hired to replace the terminated traffic enforcers and to fill the position of those who resigned to find greener pastures. The new personnel started to report to work on Tuesday, June 20.

In 2022, five personnel were also terminated. Three were fired because of misconduct while the other two personnel never came back to work after they refused to undergo the drug test. In 2021, four personnel were also dismissed for various complaints.

Jumao-as said that anyone could file a complaint against any TEAM personnel, whom he or she believed to have committed a wrong, at the the TEAM office located inside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex compound.

