GMA CEO Felipe Gozon ‘happy to provide home’ to ABS-CBN’s ‘It’s Showtime’

After “It’s Showtime” announced its move from TV5 to GMA network, GMA Chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon expressed his delight over giving a new home to the ABS-CBN show.

Gozon addressed the matter through a statement obtained by TV host Boy Abunda, as per the latter’s show “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Tuesday, June 20.

“We are happy to provide a home to ‘It’s Showtime.’ We will have a big contract signing event soon,” Gozon was quoted as saying.

No further details on the contract-signing event have been given as of this writing.

ABS-CBN earlier announced that the variety show would be aired on GMA’s GTV Channel starting July 1, following the upcoming noontime show of original “Eat Bulaga” mainstays Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) on the Kapatid network.

ABS-CBN also revealed that they “respectfully declined” the 4:30 p.m. time slot offered by TV5, as the former “values the meaningful relationship” they have built with their audience in the noontime slot.

“It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda then assured fans that they will continue the show despite the many and abrupt changes. /ra

