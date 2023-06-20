‘It’s Showtime’ set to air on GMA’s GTV Channel by July 1

After getting bumped off its original airtime on TV5, ABS-CBN has announced that “It’s Showtime” will end its noontime run on the Kapatid Network as the variety show moves over to GMA’s GTV Channel starting July 1.

The network made the announcement through an official statement released on Tuesday, June 20, wherein it expressed its “heartfelt appreciation” to TV5 chairman Manny Pangilinan for the networks’ content partnership.

“With the new programming movement in TV5, we are sad to announce that ‘It’s Showtime’ will no longer be seen on TV5 beginning 1 July 2023,” the statement read, apparently referring to the upcoming show of original “Eat Bulaga” mainstays Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) on the Kapatid network.

READ: TVJ is moving to TV5

“We value the meaningful relationship we have built and nurtured with our audience in the noontime slot. It is for this reason that we have respectfully declined the 4:30 p.m. time slot offered by TV5 for the show,” its statement further read.

ABS-CBN then stated that aside from its platforms, “It’s Showtime” will continue its noontime run on GTV Channel, a free-to-air television network owned by GMA.

“We are also very grateful to GMA’s GTV Channel and happy to announce that ‘It’s Showtime’ has found another home. Starting 1 July 2023, ‘It’s Showtime’ will also be aired on GTV from Monday to Saturday at 12 noon. G na G tayo, Madlang People!” it added.

“We are thankful for the loyal support our audiences have provided for ‘It’s Showtime’ and hope they continue to find joy and entertainment on the show as it seeks to find more ways to reach them,” it concluded.

With this recent development, all three programs — TVJ’s Dabarkads on TV5, the revamped “Eat Bulaga” on GMA7, and “It’s Showtime” on GNTV” — will go head-to-head as they are scheduled for the noontime slot on their respective channels.

Meanwhile, TVJ will be announcing further details on their upcoming TV5 show later today. EDV

READ MORE:

Vice Ganda: We will thrive in the midst of this crisis

Joey de Leon’s son Jako says TVJ, ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts are the ‘real Dabarkads’