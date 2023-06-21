Comelec-7 starts accepting application for gun ban exemption

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Civilians who wish to apply for exemption from the election gun ban, which will take effect on August 28 to November 29, 2023, may now register online.

This was announced by Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) director Atty. Lionel Castillano.

Castillano said since June 5, 2023, Comelec 7 has already started accommodating applications for gun ban exemptions.

“Katong mga sibilyan nga gusto mo apply sa exemption, adto lang sa Comelec website at comelec.gov.ph naa didto ang link, requirements, and submission is all online,” he said.

“You will just be notified if sakto ang imong gisubmit, you will be notified through email nga kinahanglan na kang mubayad, diha pa ka mobisita sa atong opisina para sa imong permit,” he added.

Who can be exempted?

Meanwhile, Castillano said Comelec exempts judges, fiscals, police, military, and Comelec personnel from the election gun ban as long as they can present their Permit to Carry Firearms (PTC) and their firearms are licensed.

As to the other preparations for the upcoming Barangay and SK elections this October 30, Castillano said the election paraphernalia have started to arrive in the region.

“Okay na ta sa preparation sa ballot boxes. Ang election paraphernalias, nagsugod nag pangabot. Except the accountable forms, like the ballot, wala pa na,” he said.

“Pero ready na na didto sa Manila kay ang nadungag ra ato kay kaatong na rehistro sa January kay before nahuman naman unta tag printa, ready na unta ta sa December but na postponed,” he added.

Moreover, he said that the Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSCC), composed of Comelec, the Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have already conducting security assessment for the determination of election watchlist areas.

Basing on the data from the previous elections, Castillano said series of review and assessment will be held at the municipal, provincial, and regional level, before the RJSCC could release its updated election watchlist areas.

