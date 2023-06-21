100 CCPO personnel undergo drug test, all yield negative results 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 100 uniformed and non-uniformed personnel from the Cebu City Police Office underwent a drug test on Tuesday, June 20,2023.

Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, City Director of the Cebu City Police Office, told reporters at a press conference that the activity is a part of the administrative disciplinary machinery or the Philippine National Police (PNP) internal cleansing program.

“Para ang atong mga kapulisan dili ma-involve sa any illegal activity, labi na sa paggamit sa illegal nga droga,” he said.

According to Dalogdog, all 100 personnel tested negative of illegal drugs.

On May 26, PNP personnel including members of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) from the Cebu City Police Station 1 to 11 were also subjected to a drug test. All the tests came out negative as well, according to Dalogdog.

However, during a drug test in April, two personnel tested positive. Dalogdog said that the investigation on this is still ongoing but the involved have gone Absent without leave (AWOL).

Dalogdog also said that the police is taking the cleansing program seriously and will not stop until the CCPO will be cleaned of personnel involved with illegal drugs.

“Mao ni siya nga stone message nga atong ipaabot sa atong mga kapulisan – nga kita, seryoso ta sa atong kampanya labi na sa illegal nga droga. Nga mismo sa atong hanay sa PNP, ato gyung paningkamutan nga wala na gyuy mahalo nga mga PNP personnel nga nag-apil apil pa sa illegal nga droga,” he said.

If found positive for drug use, Dalogdog said that the erring policemen will be following due process and facing an administrative case.

