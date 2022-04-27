CIDG-7 chief: No need to worry about private armed groups 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) assures the public that there is nothing to be worried about when it comes to the presence of private armed groups in the region.

Police Colonel Ireneo Daligdog, chief of CIDG-7, said they haven’t received any reports of the presence of private armed groups in the region. They, however, have been told about the presence of small time criminal groups.

“Itong small time, parang papapalit-palit lang ng members and hindi buo ang structures. May isang tao tapos may kilalang isa tapos ani gusto mo magbenta tayo ng ganitong klase nga armas, ganun lang,” Dalogdog said.

In fact, Dalogdog said that from January to April 26, 2022, they have recorded 44 arrests of alleged members of small time criminal gangs here and confiscated a total of 66 unlicensed firearms.

“Yung ibang nahuli kasi ay ‘yung mga may warrant of arrest na tapos hinuhuli ng tropa. Nung mahuli, may dalang firearms,” he said.

According to Dalogdog, these arrested individuals are from the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Negros. Some were also from Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City.

Despite this, Dalogdog assures the public that there is nothing to worry about as they are closely monitoring the situation, especially those groups that are validated and identified as criminal groups such as the Sabalones Drug Group.

However, these are more related to drugs activities and not in gun for hire.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

CIDG-7 to intensify campaign against private armed groups, loose firearms

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy