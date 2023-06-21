Traya’s Chinese foe arrives, duel for vacant WBF throne set for Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Elmo “Bisdak” Traya’s Chinese foe WeiWei Liu arrived in Cebu on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for their much-awaited duel for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super lightweight title on June 24, 2023, at the Consolacion sports complex, in northern Cebu.

The card is the maiden offering of Money Punch Fight Promotions which will have eight exciting fights.

Liu arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Wednesday afternoon along with his trainer Robin Wong from Hong Kong.

They were welcomed by no less than Money Punch Fight Promotions’ founder and CEO Christian Faust.

Traya and Liu will battle in the main event of Money Punch Fight Promotions’ maiden professional fight card which features eight bouts.

The 28-year-old Traya of Tabuelan town, northwest Cebu earlier vowed that he won’t let the title go to China with Liu and considers Saturday night’s fight a career-changing moment for him.

Traya is eyeing a big comeback following his back-to-back defeats abroad in 2022 and earlier this year. He has a record of 12 wins with eight knockouts and five defeats.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Liu who shifted to boxing from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in 2019 is undefeated in four fights with two knockouts.

Also featured on Saturday night’s fight card are Nino Rio Saoy versus Ryan Maano, Christian Balunan vs Ariston Aton, Yerroge Gura vs Audie Dacua, Jusue Bastillada vs. Wilfredo Rota, Pablito Balidio vs. Anthony Gilbuela, and Ramil Macado vs Eldin Guinahon.

The weigh-in and presser for the Traya-Liu headlined card are set for Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Insular Square in Mandaue City. /rcg

