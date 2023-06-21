Kris Aquino hints son Bimby is ‘rebuilding relationship’ with dad James Yap

Kris Aquino has nothing but pride for her son Bimby, who seemed to have marked the celebration of Father’s Day by taking the “first step towards rebuilding [his] relationship” with his dad, basketball player-politician James Yap.

The Queen of All Media disclosed this but opted not to name Yap, through an Instagram post on Monday, June 19.

“No names shall be named BUT it will be easy for you to figure out. Maraming pinagdaanan, maraming hindi pagkakaunawaan pero ayokong masabi na pinipigilan ko si Bimb,” Kris said. “My own childhood was fatherless because of Martial Law so why’d I subject my bunso (youngest child) to the same fate?”

“From the time Bimb was 8, he had the freedom to decide. Now at 16 I told him, ‘When someone reaches out after [seven] years, and there’s a chance for PEACE, then everyone WINS,’” she continued.

Kris further revealed how Bimby overcame his “reluctance” and reached out to Yap.

“Yesterday, Father’s Day, my bunso (youngest child) made me proud,” Kris stated. “He’s had the number to contact for almost a week, and the reluctance was so real, yet he took the first step towards rebuilding a relationship that I know will require some time to repair, PERO ang mahalaga ay nagsimula na.”

Kris and Yap got married in a civil ceremony back in 2005, then welcomed Bimby in 2007. The former couple separated in 2010, and had their marriage annulled two years later.

Meanwhile, Kris also addressed in her post the recent statement of Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste about their current romantic relationship.

“For my peace of mind, just the facts: without my knowledge or consent, someone spoke about what’s supposed to be his ‘taking care of me in LA’ plus ‘our happy and full of love relationship,’ yet just like any new relationship many couples will easily identify, we are still adjusting to each other’s already set habits [and] ways,” she wrote.

While Kris did not immediately name Leviste, it can be noted that the politician earlier had an interview in which he said he has been taking care of the Queen of All Media and keeping her company in Los Angeles, California.

“Recently, there have been unavoidable conflicts. I don’t believe in presenting a happy picture when that’s not quite our current reality,” she added. “I’m hopeful we can still work through our differences, though a part of me realizes the lack of wisdom in embarking on a relationship while undergoing treatment.”

