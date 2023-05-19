Traya to fight Chinese boxer for WBF Australasian super lightweight belt on June 24 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former ALA Boxing Gym prospect Elmo “Bisdak” Traya will square off with Chinese up-and-comer WeiWei Liu for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super lightweight title in the main event of the Money Punch Fight Promotions’ first pro fight card slated on June 24, 2023, at the Consolacion Sports complex, north Cebu.

Traya is the newest addition of Money Punch Fight Promotions of Australian-German boxing patron Christian Faust after signing a four-year contract.

His first test will be against the 31-year-old Chinese Liu who has a relatively young and unbeaten record of four wins and two defeats.

Traya inks 4-year contract

Meanwhile, Traya, who is native of Tabuelan town, north Cebu, has a 12-5 (win-loss) record with eight knockouts.

“We signed a four-year contract with Traya. How I came about interest in him, after my signing of Saoy (Niño), I then realized that I needed more boxers looking, and he was introduced to him and he did a number of spars,” said Faust in a press conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

“I checked out his record and he had a good record and a couple defeats in the international market. But I believe that he has peaked, I believe that he’s ready to give the Philippines to bring home this title. I have big confidence in it.”

2013-2016 journey

Traya was 11-1 from 2013 to 2016, but suffered back-to-back losses in his first two bouts abroad. He lost to Polish Przemyslaw Runowski via unanimous decision for the WBC Youth Inter-continental super lightweight title in 2016, followed by a TKO loss against another Polish Michal Syrowatka in 2017.

Traya managed to bounce back, beating fellow Filipino Jhun Ryan Quimbo three years later in 2020 in Cebu before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He continued his journey being a road warrior in Thailand and in Dubai where he lost back-to-back bouts. His most previous bout was against Abdul Azizi Ssebulime last March in Dubai, UAE where he lost by unanimous decision.

Promise a good fight

Despite the struggle, Traya still has confidence in him.

“Wala ko laing ikaistorya kung dili akoong ihatag ninyo ang nindot nga duwa. Kani nga championship fight kahibaw ko akong kontra gusto sad modaog ug gusto sad niya ko ma knockout,” said Traya during the presser.

(I cannot tell you anything, but what I can give you is a good fight. I know my opponent also want to win and win by knockout in this championship fight.)

“Parehas mi og giapas, gusto sad ko mochampion. First time ni nga championship fight nga promotion nato. Mao na nga nindot nga duwa inyong paabuton,” he said.

(We have the same goal, we both want to be a champion. This is my first championship fight in this promotion. That is why you can expect a good fight.)

On the other hand, eight undercard bouts will add excitement to Money Punch Fight Promotions’ first pro fight card.

The rest of the fight card features Christian Balunan versus Ariston Aton, Pablito Balidio vs. Anthony Gilbuela, Ramil Macado vs. Eldin Guinahon, Yeroge Gura vs. Audie Dacua, Niño Saoy vs. Ryan Maano, Reil Gabunilas vs. Jariel Quisto, Angelus Dumaguit vs. Reggie Empis, and Jusue Bastillada vs. Wilfredo Rota.

The fight card has free admission.

