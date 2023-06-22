Canyoneering in Alegria temporarily suspended due to safety concerns

By: Emmariel Ares, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | June 22,2023 - 08:58 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – All canyoneering activities within the Municipality of Alegria, Cebu have been suspended on Thursday, June 22,2023.

In a memorandum, the local government of Alegria has announced the suspension of all canyoneering activities within the municipality due to concerns on safety.

According to the memo, based on the reports of monitoring at Barangay Compostela, the Wonder Falls has been found not advisable because of the murky flow of the stream.

As this may pose danger to tourists and personnel if they engage in canyoneering activities along the trail, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of (MDRRMO) has recommended that all activities be stopped for the day.

The Wonder Falls is known as a popular tourist destination in Alegria where many thrill-seekers enjoy canyoneering activities.

Garcia orders temporary suspension of canyoneering in Matutinao, Badian

