CVFA booters demolish Davao South in PFF U-19 Group B opening match 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) put on a dominant start in their Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Group B Boys National Championship 2023 campaign by manhandling the Davao South Regional Football Association (Davao South-FA), 5-0, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

CVFA didn’t waste time in their opening match by scoring their first goal at the sixth minute courtesy of Gianrenzo Custado.

They went on sealing the first half with a 2-0 lead after Wendrel Soco logged their second goal at the 21st minute.

In the second half, CVFA racked up three more goals. Theo Libarnes scored a goal at the 60th minute to grab a commanding 3-0 lead.

Jon Goc-ong made it 4-0 with his 75th goal, and John Tabar struck the final nail in the coffin with his 83rd minute goal, to grab the 5-0 lopsided victory.

Socsargen FA

Meanwhile, the South Cotabato-Sarangani-General Santos City Football Association (Socsargen FA) blanked Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association (Cmorfa), 2-0.

Czam Acuesta and Harold Calandria Jr. scored the goals for Socsargen FA at the 25th and 90th minutes, respectively.

CVFA will take a one day break and will return into action on Friday, against the Zamboanga-Dipolog Football Association (Zandifa) at 7:30 AM.

After that, they will take on Socsargen FA on Sunday, June 25, at 9:30 AM. On June 27, they will square off against Cmorfa at 7:30 AM, and their final match on June 29 is against Panay Island Football Association at 1:00 PM.

