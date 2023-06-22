Cebu Governor Garcia revokes permits of Badian’s unregistered canyoneering operators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All canyoneering operators in Badian whose businesses are not registered with the Bureau of Internal Revenue have had their governor’s permits canceled by the Cebu Provincial government.

This was announced by Sugbo News, the official media portal of the provincial government, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

“During a meeting with Badian tour guides and operators at the Badian municipal gym on Wednesday, June 21, Gov. Garcia learned from BIR Talisay supervisor Romela Cortes that of the 43 canyoneering operators in Badian, only 16 have paid its tax obligation to the government religiously,” it said.

Cebu governor: Pay obligations first

Garcia said that for these operators to resume operations, they must first settle their financial obligations and obtain a BIR permit.

The provincial government also suggested that tour guides join the Capitol’s “pakyaw system” to hasten the area’s demolition and rebuilding efforts.

The government discovered that canyoneering in Badian generates at least P336 million yearly, or at least P7 million weekly. However, most business owners in this industry allegedly do not pay their fair share of taxes.

Surprise inspection

Garcia conducted a surprise inspection in Badian on Wednesday to check if her Executive Order No. 14 series of 2023, which ordered the temporary stoppage of all tourism-related activities in Kawasan, was being followed.

READ: Garcia orders temporary suspension of canyoneering in Matutinao, Badian

The Governor signed the EO earlier this month to pave the way for the rehabilitation of the area, following reports of physical hazards found in the area, such as fallen tree trunks, metal bars, and other foreign elements that could harm tourists.

Kawasan rehab

The Capitol will take over the rehabilitation, and soon the tourism operations of Kawasan Falls, in partnership with the local government unit of Badian.

The Capitol is working on demolishing concrete structures built within the 20-meter easement zone of the falls and river banks.

Garcia also said the Capitol would distribute one sack of rice each for the 917 tour guides affected by her order to suspend all canyoneering and tourism-related activities in the most-touted tourist destination in the province.

The geography of tourism

