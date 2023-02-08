LTFRB-7 launches more modern jeepneys, tourist transport services

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, a total of 30 additional modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) and 15 tourist transport services (TTS) that will ply Cebu routes.

The launching was held at the Our Lady of Consolacion Parish in Laray, Talisay City.

These 30 additional MPUJs and 15 TTS were under various transport cooperatives in the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperative (FCTC).

The LTFRB-7 said 14 of these MPUJs were from the El Pardo Transport Coop; one from Lahug-Apas Transport Coop.; five from Inayawan Transport Services, and ten from Pit-os Talamban Mandaue Transport Coop.

Meanwhile, the 15 newly launched TTS were from the Lapu-Lapu Mandaue Drivers Operators Multipurpose Cooperative.

The agency said that currently, there are a total of 1,224 MPUJs plying in Central Visayas.

The consolidation of small public transport operators into a cooperative or corporation is part of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Consolidated operators can apply for loan from the government to avail of modern PUV units, along with other requirements, such as the LTFRB-approved Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

LTFRB, earlier, decided to extend franchise of traditional jeepneys, during their final deliberation on PUVMP.

The agency, however, is still finalizing the extension’s rules and regulations, noting that only 60-percent of the total targeted units have undergone the modernization program.

