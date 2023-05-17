LTFRB-7 penalizes taxi company for discourteous driver, non-use of taxi meter

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 has penalized a taxi company in Cebu after a group of blind individuals filed a complaint against its driver.

This was confirmed by LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr. wherein the agency ordered Kaluha Twin Trading & Services Corp., to pay P10,000 as a penalty for its discourteous driver and non-usage of taxi meter.

Virgilio Toñacao Jr., 42, one of the complainants, said that on March 31, he waited for a taxi along with seven other blind companions at Pier 3 in Cebu City.

They were bound for the Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center (AVRC) in Barangay Labangon, where they are currently staying.

Toñacao said that they hired a premium taxi driven by a certain Leve Velos.

However, upon arriving at the destination, they were asked by Velos to pay P50 each because he didn’t turn on his taxi meter. A total of P400 was collected from them by the taxi driver.

“Wala man mi kabaw nga wala diay niya gi-on ang iyang meter, pag-abot na namo iya ming gikolektahan ug tag P50,” Toñacao said.

He added that the driver even wrested the money from their hands.

Due to this incident, Toñacao and his companions filed a complaint before LTFRB-7. They also filed a complaint at the Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7 against the driver.

Montealto, for his part, said that on Monday, May 15, 2023, they already penalized the operator and fined him/her P10,000.

“P10,000 ang iyang multa, P5,000 sa wa paggamit sa meter ug P5,000 for discourteous nga violation,” Montealto said.

As for the driver, the LTFRB-7 head said that they will leave it up to the LTO in imposing proper sanctions.

He also urged other passengers, who experienced this kind of situation, to report the incident at the LTFRB-7 office so that they can take action against erring drivers. /rcg

