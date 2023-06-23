Nietes to make bantamweight debut for IBO world title in Dubai

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former three-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes debuts in the more competitive bantamweight division with a marquee matchup against Muhammad Waseem for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) world bantamweight title on July 22, 2023, at the Dubai Studio City’s Sound Stage 3 in Dubai, UAE.

The 41-year-old Nietes who hasn’t been seen fighting in the ring since July last year will try his luck to reassert himself as a world champion by taking on the younger Waseem of Pakistan in the double-header fight card promoted by boxing startup Disrupt Promotions.

The other world title clash features Jazza Dickens defending his IBO world featherweight strap against Hector Andres Sosa.

Nietes lost to Ioka

Nietes who is based in Cebu fell short in reclaiming the World Boxing Organization (WBO) world super flyweight title in his rematch against Japanese Kazuto Ioka in July 2022 in Japan.

Nietes who defeated Ioka and held the WBO world title three years ago lost to the latter via unanimous decision. Prior to that, the Murcia, Negros Occidental native had a split decision with Norbelto Jimenez of the Dominican Republic in 2021.

Still, Nietes remains one of the Philippines’ most accomplished boxers. He’s still one of the four multi-weight division champions joining Manny Pacquiao, Nonito Donaire, and Johnriel Casimero.

He also holds the record as the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion.

Waseem’s boxing record

He has a record of 43 wins with 23 knockouts, two defeats, and six draws.

He dwarfs Waseem’s record of 12-2 (win-loss) with eight knockouts.

This will be Nietes’ third time fighting in Dubai, UAE, so as Waseem.

Despite his young pro record, Waseem already fought big names in Moruti Mthalane and Sunny Edwards which were both world championships. He lost to Mthalane in 2018 for the vacant IBF world flyweight title.

His most recent bout was against Edwards in March 2022 in Dubai, UAE. He challenged Edwards, the reigning IBF world flyweight champion, but lost to a unanimous decision.

