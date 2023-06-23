Gwen: Demolish old Lambug port in Badian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has ordered the demolition of an old and abandoned port in Barangay Lambug in Badian town in southern Cebu.

According to the Capitol’s official media portal, Sugbo News, the provincial government took the initiative of demolishing the old and abandoned port protruding from a white sand beach of Barangay Lambug.

Municipal gov’t custody

Capitol said Republic Glass owned the port, and after it was abandoned in the 1980s, it had since been under the custody of the municipal government.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office explained that the materials which the port was made of was the main reason for the uneven distribution and sorry erosion of Lambug’s sand, which disrupted the local ecosystem.

The port is made of concrete and anapog.

Gwen visits site

Gov. Gwen Garcia and Badian Mayor Carmen Lumain visited the site, earlier this week.

They were accompanied by Police Colonel Rommel Ochave, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director, to ensure that a private contractor would efficiently complete the demolition order.

“Once completed, it is hoped that with the free flow of water and current in the area, the even distribution of sand is achieved, thereby fortifying and protecting the innate beauty of Lambug Beach — Badian’s rising tourist attraction,” the Capitol said.

Garcia checked the progress of the demolition last June 21, right after her inspection in Kawasan Falls, which is also now temporarily closed pending renovation.

Beach tourism

The governor expressed her optimism that beach tourism in Badian would be revived with the port’s demolition, which would stop coastal erosion.

“Atong tabangan kay (We will help because), this is another attraction for Badian,” Garcia said.

The governor also ordered the strict implementation of the easement zone on the beach.

Badian, which is a 3rd class municipality in the Province of Cebu, is located some 97 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

