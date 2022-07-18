Nietes shrugs off Ioka loss: I’m still good for two more world level fights

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Age is just a number for the 40-year-old former world champion, Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, after announcing that he would continue fighting amidst his lopsided world title defeat at the hands of Kazuto Ioka on July 7, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan.

In an interview released by Nietes’ promoters from Probellum, the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion has already shaken off his defeat in his rematch with Ioka who he defeated in 2018 to become a four-division world champion.

He is now eyeing to get back into title contention as soon as possible. Nietes lost to Ioka for the WBO world super flyweight title via unanimous decision with the scores of 120-108, 118-110, and 117-111.

Nietes said that he didn’t complain about the results, but he was frustrated that Ioka didn’t engage with him in trading punches, instead the latter fought in a distance, ruining his initial game plan.

“I lost the fight on points, and I felt that Ioka did not want to try and deliver a knockout win for his fans and was just happy to win the fight on the scorecards,” Nietes said.

“I was not able to put as much pressure on Ioka as I would have liked. I was waiting for Ioka to move in and throw his shots, so that I could hit him with my big counters, but it didn’t happen often enough.

“I was defeated but, without question, I can still fight for world titles again,” he said.

Nietes’ loss to Ioka marked his first defeat in 18 years. The last time Nietes lost a bout was in 2004 against Indonesian Angky Ankotta in Jakarta. After that, Nietes built his career to become the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion and one of the three Filipino four-division world champions.

He has a record of 43 wins, 2 defeats, 23 knockouts, and six draws.

“There is no doubt in my mind that I can challenge once again, and I see myself probably having one or two more fights at world level before I hang up my gloves inside the ring,” Nietes concluded.

RELATED STORIES

Vic Saludar loses to Puerto Rican foe in title eliminator

Three other Pinoy boxers in undercard of Nietes-Ioka title bout bow to foes

Nietes loses to Ioka via UD; PH still without world champion

Nietes vs Ioka: Ahas hopes to reclaim title and restore Filipino boxing pride tomorrow in Japan

Mark Magsayo vows to ‘come back stronger’ after title loss to Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo loses WBC featherweight belt to Mexico’s Rey Vargas

Filipino boxer, Carcosia, to square off with Japanese foe, Mori, in Tokyo

Inoue says undisputed crown will prove I’m pound-for-pound boxing king

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy