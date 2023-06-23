Talisay killing: Second suspect in mom’s murder surrenders, hunt for third culprit continues

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two out of the three suspects of the shooting incident that left a mother dead in the early morning of Sitio Bugnay, Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City in southern Cebu, have now been arrested by police.

This was after another suspect, identified by the police as Laurence Paul Abella, 19, surrendered on Friday morning, June 23, 2023.

Call from suspect’s relatives

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Chief of the Talisay City Police Station, they received a call from the suspect’s relatives, who said that Abella was at his family’s residence and wants to surrender to the authorities.

Police personnel proceeded to the suspect’s house in Sitio Catican, Purok 7, Barangay Tapul, Cebu City and arrested Abella at around 11:35 a.m.

As of writing, Abella had not given his statement to the police, said Caballes.

The suspect was detained at the Talisay City Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Caballes said that Abella would also be facing charges of murder.

Teener in Talisay killing nabbed

Police initially arrested his alleged cohort and cousin, a 17 year-old boy, in a follow up operation several hours after 46-year-old Emerina Barias of Barangay Jaclupan was shot dead in her house.

The 17-year-old suspect in his statement allegedly confessed to being involved in the killing of Barias.

The boy said that he was with his aunt, Janel Paraiso, and a cousin, Abella, during the shooting.

He said that they went to Emerina Barias home to look for her son, whom they just wanted to talk to.

The boy also said that his aunt, Paraiso, allegedly gave him the gun.

How suspects were identified

The three were identified because after they allegedly shot and killed Emerina Paraiso, the son of the victim, who was heading home, chanced upon them fleeing the crime scene.

The victim’s son allegedly managed to grab one of the suspects who later turned out to be the minor.

The boy eventually managed to break free from the victim’s son grasp and he and the two other suspects escaped.

However, in the struggle with the victim’s son, the boy-suspect allegedly left behind the .38 caliber revolver used in the killing.

The gun was later turned over to police.

Hunt for 3rd suspect continues

Emerina Barias was rushed to the hospital for treatment but she was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

After the victim’s son and two other witnesses identified the three suspects, a followup operation was conducted which led to the arrest of the 17-year-old suspect later that night.

Police continued to look for the third suspect, Paraiso, who remained at large as of this posting.

