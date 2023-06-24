Another first: Pinoy Aquaman completes first open water swim in Masbate Pass

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ingemar Macarine proved anew why he was called the “Pinoy Aquaman” after swimming 10-kilometers non-stop across the Masbate Pass on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The 47-year-old Macarine, a provincial prosecutor of the Province of Bohol, successfully swam across the Masbate Pass from Bugtong Island to Matayum in Cataingan town.

Incredibly, he did his swim non-stop and without any assistance, as what he had done before in his more grueling open water swims.

In addition, Macarine who was an environmentalist, was the first open water swimmer to cross on the marine channel in Masbate province.

He finished his swim in four hours, 22 minutes, and 38 seconds and even swam 500 meters farther than he had set.

“This is one of the most difficult crossings that I had. A strong current caught us off guard and I had to battle it during the last 1.5 KM. While approaching the lagoon, the tide changed and caused a crisscrossing current. I tried to speed up but a strong wind coming from the east caused turbulent water, slowing my pace, ” said Macarine.

“That was also the reason why my two escort boats (Coast Guard & the PNP Maritime Group) had a hard time navigating my swim. Thank God I made it,” he added.

It was Macarine’s first open water swim since 2022 when he swam Lake Michigan in Chicago for 10k also.

Macarine, in an earlier interview with CDN said that he was swimming the Masbate Pass to promote tourism, marine environmental conservation and protection, and healthy lifestyle.

The swim was organized by Masbate Governor Antonio Kho for the Bagat Dagat Festival.

