Pinoy Aquaman to try open water swim in Masbate seas on June 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Pinoy Aquaman” Ingemar Macarine will attempt to swim 10 kilometers across the Masbate Pass tomorrow, June 24, 2023, in his attempt to log his 37th successful open water swim.

The 47-year-old Macarine, a Surigaonon and currently a Provincial Prosecutor in Bohol, will swim from Bugtong Island to Matayum, Cataingan in Masbate.

This attempt is one of the highlights of the Bagat Dagat Festival 2023 in Masbate.

Pinoy Aquaman tested Masbate waters

On Thursday, Macarine with the assistance of Coast Guard Masbate tested the waters of Masbate Pass by swimming a distance of 1.7 kilometers from Matayum Island’s lagoon to Baslay Island.

He finished the swim in 34 minutes which is a fitting test before his grueling 10k solo and unassisted open water swim.

First open water swim since Lake Michigan

This will be his first open-water swim in 2023 after conquering Lake Michigan last year in Chicago, the United States.

This time, he will test his mettle in one of the ‘unprecedented swims’ which is a common term for open water swimmers in describing open sea which hasn’t been conquered by a swimmer.

Besides being one of the highlights of Masbate’s annual festival, Macarine also wants to promote tourism in the province.

At the same time, he wants to raise awareness on protecting the marine environment and to strengthen his bid as the only Filipino or arguably the first person in the world to record as many ‘unprecedented swims’ in history.

