Liloan road mishap: 8 injured after lady driver falls asleep; crashes into parked vehicles

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The female driver of a pickup truck crashed into four vehicles parked along the national highway in Barangay Jubay in Liloan town after she reportedly fell asleep.

At least eight persons, who were having breakfast in a roadside eatery, where injured from the crash, according to Patrolman Jicliff Guilaran, traffic investigator of the Liloan Police Station.

The incident happened at about 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, along the national highway in Barangay Jubay.

Guilaran said that the female driver, whom he identified as Leah Lou Radaza, 42, was driving her pickup truck on the northbound lane of the highway when the accident happened.

Radaza, who works as a customer service representative, was diving home when she hit a lamp post before ramming into the parked vehicles.

The impact of the accident pushed the parked vehicles towards the eatery thus injuring people, including the drivers of the damaged vehicles and a seven-year-old boy, who were then having their breakfast.

The accident damaged a PUJ and four motorcycles. It also injured PUJ driver William Flores and motorcycle riders Brian Dayday Cabang, 33; and Alexander Ombog, 36.

Flores was from Barangay Tayud while Cabang was from Barangay Jubay both in Liloan town. Ombog was from Consolacion town.

The other victims were identified as Cynthia Isok, 40; Fernleo Kasmier Boldario, 7; Analyn Tagalog, 45; Emaluna Orque, 36; and Allan Tacumba, 42.

All of the victims were brought to the Danao District Hospital for the treatment of their injuries.

Guilaran said that after they received medical attention, all of the victims, accompanied by their relatives, went to the Liloan police station to meet with Radaza, who admitted during the investigation that she fell asleep, the reason for the accident.

Both parties agreed to an amicable settlement after Radaza promised to compensate the victims for the damages that she caused on their vehicles and the medical bills of those who were injured.

RELATED STORIES

Argao, Cebu tourist van accident: 5 Koreans injured

Car bumps man, crashes into 2 motorcycles, leaving 2 dead, 3 injured in Cebu City

One killed, three injured in Carcar City road accident

Sogod accident: 2 injured after SUV driver falls asleep

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP