WATCH: Talisay fire destroys mercantile shop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An evening fire destroyed a mercantile shop in Barangay Linao in Talisay City on June 24.

Fire Officer 2 (FO2) Mar Dee Auxtero, investigator of the Talisay City Fire Station, estimated the damage to property at P45,000.

Auxtero said that the fire was reported at past 7 p.m. and firefighters arrived at the fire scene along Fidel Bas St. in Barangay Linao at 7:33 p.m. The firefighters then raised the fire alarm to the first alarm which meant that they needed more firetrucks at the fire scene.

Auxtero said that the fire was placed under control at 7:48 p.m. and was declared fire out at 8 p.m.

The fire investigator said that the mercantile shop was owned by Valeriano Ylanan and at the time of the fire, it was occupied by Rolly Oyao.

Auxtero said that they were still investigating what caused the fire.

He also said that no one was injured in the evening fire on Saturday.

The videos are contributed via CDN Digital Correspondent Paul Lauro.

/dbs

