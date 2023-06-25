Talisay killing: Third suspect in mom’s murder surrenders

By: Niña Mae Oliverio and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Niña Mae Oliverio and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | June 25,2023 - 09:20 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The third suspect in the June 21 killing of a 46-year-old mother in Talisay City has surrendered and is now in the custody of the police.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Talisay City Police Station chief, said that they arrested Janel Paraiso after he surrendered to a councilor of Barangay Manipis on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Caballes said that they received a call from Barangay Councilor George Abalo of Barangay Manipis informing them that the suspect, Paraiso, had surrendered to him.

Third suspect in Talisay killing

Paraiso is the third suspect in the fatal shooting of a Emerina Barias in her home in Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City in the early morning of June 21.

Caballes said that the third suspect had allegedly a police record of allegedly committing robberies in the area.

Paraiso, who is from Barangay Tapul, Talisay City was detained at the Talisay City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Talisay killing: 1st, 2nd suspects caught

Talisay police initially arrested the first suspect on June 21, several hours after the incident and was identified as a 17-year-old boy.

On June 23, Friday, the second suspect surrendered to the authorities and was identified as Laurence Paul Abella, 19 years old.

Abella was arrested after the Talisay City Police Station received a call from Abella’s relatives that he wanted to surrender to the authorities.

17-year-old suspect confesses

According to the report, the 17-year-old suspect allegedly confessed to being involved in killing Barias and he said that he was with Paraiso and Abella during the shooting.

The boy added that Paraiso was the one who gave him the gun.

The youngest of the three suspects said that they went to Barias’ home to look for her son.

How suspects were identified

According to the police in their initial report, the three suspects were identified because the son of Barias, chanced upon them fleeing the crime scene as he was heading home.

The son allegedly managed to grab the 17-year-old suspect, but the latter eventually managed to break free from the former’s grasp. The three suspects then managed to escape.

Police recovered a .38 caliber revolver used in killing, which was allegedly left by the youngest suspect as he struggled to break free from the victim’s son.

Initial investigation also showed that the three suspects went to Emerina Barias’ home, looking for her son.

They said that they wanted to talk to him, but Barias’ son was not there at that time.

Unfortunately, the visit to Barias home ended in the shooting death of Barias.

