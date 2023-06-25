Velez College graduate on topping OT Licensure Exams: ‘Trust in the process’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Judy Marie Samson, the 23-year-old topnotcher from Velez College, believes in trusting the process when she entered college and started her review.

After learning that she was one of the topnotchers, she felt that it was only a dream. But when her classmates congratulated her for being a topnotcher, that was only then she believed that it was real.

Samson ranked 5th in the June 2023 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination with an 83.00 percent rating.

Hailing from Brgy. Guiwanon in Tubigon, Bohol, Samson said that she was thankful to God, the review center where she attended, and her teachers in Velez College for guiding her to become an occupational therapist.

Preparations

Samson told CDN Digital that she spent one year reviewing for the licensure examination.

She graduated last 2022 and she was supposed to take the exam in December 2022, but she felt she was not ready and her knowledge was not enough then, so she decided to take the June 2023 licensure examination instead.

She said that the process of her preparation was bearable because her classmates were also there for her where they studied and discussed together.

“And the entire process itself kay memorable siya in terms of support nga akong nakuha gikan sa akong mga batchmates as well sa akoang mga instructors didto sa review center,” she said.

(And the entire process itself because it was memorable in terms of support that I got from my batchmates as well as from my instructors there at the review center.)

Dedication

Samson said that she dedicated her achievement to her parents.

“Because of them kay nakaabot ko ani nga milestone sa akoang kinabuhi and, of course, ni God kay nitabang sad siya nako to guide me para maabot ko ani nga milestone,” she told CDN.

(Because of them I have reached this milestone in my life, and, of course to God because he helped guide me to reach this milestone.)

Judy Marie is the daughter of Gladives Samson, a public dentist, and Joselito Samson, a seaman.

She also has a younger sister, who is in senior high school right now, and she said that the latter also wanted to pursue dentistry in the future.

Choosing OT as a pre-med program

Samson said that at first, she was only choosing which degree program that was interesting to her as part of her preparation in pursuing medicine (Med) school.

“Eventually, while going through sa akong course, kay nakarealize sad ko nga occupational therapy is a very fulfilling na job, and, at the same time, it can really help a lot of people in different ways,” Samson said.

(Eventually, while going through my course, I also realized that occupational therapy is a very fulfilling job, and, at the same time, it can really help a lot of people in different ways.)

Plans after getting the license

Moreover, she said that she was planning to proceed to medical school right after passing the licensure exams.

“At the same time, kay if kaya sa akoang lawas and health kay mowork ko part-time as an occupational therapist while going to Med school,” she said.

(And at the same, if my body and health permits because I will work part-time as an occupational therapist while going to Med school.)

Although she does not have a final choice yet, she said that she was interested in specializing in psychiatry or nuclear medicine.

Message to future takers

To those who will take the licensure examinations, Samson shared the lesson that she learned from her instructor.

“You will never feel ready to take the board exam, but even though nga mafeel na nimo kay you should be confident in yourself as long as you have done your part as a reviewee nga you’ve studied, you’ve done everything you need to do,” she said.

(You will never feel ready to take the board exam, but even though if you feel that way then you should be confident in yourself as long as you have done your part as a reviewee that you’ve studied, you’ve done everything you need to do.)

She said that “even though you might not feel ready kay (but) you did your best to prepare for the exam, so be more confident in yourself.”

The Velez College graduate and topnotcher also said that to those who are planning to pursue occupational therapy, “it is a “very fulfilling” program”

“As someone nga wala kaayo kasabot og OT when I first entered [in college] kay it is something nga I eventually learned to love as I understood it more. It’s the kind of job nga sometimes it’s more than a job kay you can really help a lot of people through occupational therapy,” she added.

(As someone who did not understand OT when I first entered [college] because it is something that I eventually learned to love as I understand it more. It’s the kind of job that sometimes it’s more than a job because you can really help a lot of people through occupational therapy.)

Trust in the process

In Velez, she said, that they had a saying, “trust in the process.”

With this, she has a reminder to those who are taking occupational therapy in college:

“Just do your job as a student and enjoy your college life. Just trust in the process.”

She said that it is important to trust in the process because in college and during her review, there were times that she doubted herself.