Cebu grads dominate Physical, Occupational Therapy Licensure Exams, SWU grad is Top 1

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio, Wenilyn Sabalo - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporters | June 20,2023 - 10:04 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five graduates of Cebu-based universities were among the topnotchers in the recent Physical Therapist and Occupational Therapist Licensure Exams.

A graduate of the Southwestern University (SWU) ranked first in the June 2023 Physical Therapist Licensure Exam, the results of which were released on June 20.

Edzelle Mhay Benitez Naquila leads the passers with her 89.90 percent ratings.



Meanwhile, four other Cebu graduates were the topnotchers in the June 2023 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination.

Two graduates from Velez College namely Loraine Marie Cañete Burgos and Judy Marie Cuyag Samson ranked 4th and 5th, respectively with Burgos having a rating of 83.80 percent and Samson garnering an 83.00 percent rating.

Meanwhile, two graduates from SWU namely Maria Diana Vanica Zambrano Lim and Kiana Reese Gwyneth Montejo Lastimoso ranked 8th and 10th with 82.20 percent and 81.40 percent ratings, respectively.

The Professional Regulation Commission released the results on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. /rcg

