Heart Evangelista ibinunyag ang ‘sexiest’ body part ni Chiz, inamin na hindi naging boto ang magulang sa mister

“I GAVE up the world.”

Ito ang naging sagot ng fashion icon at luxury influencer na si Heart Evangelista matapos siyang tanungin ng King of Talk na si Boy Abunda pagdating sa topic na kung paano siya magmahal.

Sa dalawang minutong fast talk, Sinabi ni Heart na ang asawang si Senador Chiz Escudero ang paborito niyang leading man.

Ibinunyag niya rin na ang expensive gift na ibinigay nito kay Heart ay “peace of mind.”

Habang ang sexiest part of the body ng senador para sa asawa ay, “His brain!”

At katulad sa mga naging guest ni Tito Boy sa programang “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” ay naitanong din nito kay heart kung ano ang definition ng love.

May kanya-kanyang sagot ang mga na-interview ng King of Talk, pero tila naiiba ang sagot ng fashion icon dahil ang isinagot niya ay, “we cannot!”

Samantala, ang best advice from her husband is fitting na ibig sabihin ay, “I think kasi si Chiz maraming pinagdaanan sa buhay and especially with the kind of job that he has, you’re there because of people and you can’t hold to your glory/power because it changes.”

“There’s always going to be somebody smarter, prettier, more famous, somebody who’s willing to do more and so really what stays is your mind, your heart and your soul. You have to hold on to the things that matter,” aniya pa sa naging panayam na in-upload sa YouTube channel ng GMA Network kagabi ng alas nuwebe y media.

Binanggit ni kuya Boy na noong nakapanayam niya si Senator Chiz ay pinansin niyang guwapo ito at ang sagot ay, “mahirap na baka mapagkamalang tito (ni Heart).”

Natawa naman ang wifey ng senador kaya tinanong ng Fast Talk host kung paano niya sinusuportahan ang asawa bilang public servant.

“In the beginning siguro because I was younger I would be more as an inspiration. I was a break from all of the serious stuff but as I gotten older, I also had the deal with a lot of serious stuff, so, we kinda meet in the middle especially with the age gap which I think is beautiful,” sey niya.

Patuloy ni Heart, “But some point, medyo gumaganun-ganu’n (minuwestra) ‘yan kasi he goes to his season of changes I go through mine. Sometimes, he’s his winter and I’m in my spring.”

“But just meeting in the middle, so, hindi ko siya ma-style (sa pananamit) pero nanggaling na rin sa kanya na because he would see me na dressing up in a certain way, so, na-inspired din siya na iyon din ang gagawin niya, so, walang pilitan which is nice,”kuwento ni Heart tungkol sa istilo ng pananamit ng asawa,” ani pa ng influencer.

Marami nga ang nakakapansin na malaki na ang ipinagbago ng senador pagdating nito sa pananamit na dati-rati ay old school government official pero ngayon ay medyo yuppie na.

Inamin din ni Heart na halos lahat ng nakasama niya sa buhay ay hindi boto ang magulang niya at kasama na ang asawa niya ngayon.

“In all fairness kay Chiz he’s not the only one. I lost a lot of great people in my life because I chose my parents happiness and I felt like I was being a good daughter for being that way but it was Chiz maturity, his wisdom, his experiences in life that setting apart from everybody else,” chika niya.

“He was quiet, he didn’t rebel and he waited time to heal all wounds. Confident siya na in time ay makikita nila (magulang niya) na magiging maayos naman ang buhay ko and I think you know very transparent naman ako and people see my life na I’m very okay,”pagtatapat ni Mrs. Escudero.

Dagdag pa, “the nice thing of being married to Chiz is that he always respected the many seasons of my life that I’m going through.”

Sa tanong na what matters the most to Heart right now, “my life and how I live it. My freedom, my choices and I don’t wanna live in a box. I’m so over na ‘yung kailangan ganito ka, kailangan sumunod ka sa molde para magustuhan ka ng tao.”

Sundot ni kuya Boy, “napagod ka do’n?”

Sagot naman ngi Heart, “Pagod na pagod ako do’n! Kaya nga in my life I’ve been working for not as much compare to others. But for a long time I played different characters.”

“I kinda really enjoy playing myself now with all the flaws, with all the insecurities, with all the fears because I feel that this is liberation for me and it’s more authentic,” ani niya.

“I feel like in the long run people saw it and they appreciated more just with the many chapters I’ve been through. And but love is love and kunin n’yo na lahat you can have the richness in the world but if you have no love in your life, is not life worth living,”paliwanag pa ni Love Marie.

At inaming life decision niya ito dahil, “because I will fight for my happiness this time around.”

Sa tanong naman ni Tito Boy kung gaano ka-appreciative si Heart.

Sinabi ng fashion icon, “ever since appreciative ako kahit feeling ko against siya sa paniniwala ko or nasasaktan ako, I’ve always been very appreciative sa lahat ng tao sa buhay ko especially now because you realize that life is too short to have any kind of bad blood. The time is so precious!”

Bukod diyan, ibinunyag din ng influencer ang isang bagay na hindi pa nalalaman ng madlang pipol pagdating sa sendaor bilang mister ni Love Marie.

“He’s very funny! And having someone who’s smart and funny is a good combination. Doesn’t always work but it’s a good combination,” napangiting sagot ni Mrs. Escudero.

