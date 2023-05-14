Heart Evangelista chinika paano naging ‘luxury influencer’, milyones na nga ba ang kinikita?

Kilalang Luxury influencer ang trabaho ni Heart Evangelista-Escudero dahil lahat ng kilalang brand ng damit, sapatos, alahas, at iba pa sa ibang bansa ay ipinapasuot sa kanya at tsaka imo-model sa major streets tulad sa fashion week sa Paris, New York, at Milan.

Kaya tinanong ng King of Talk na si Tito Boy kung ano ba ibig sabihin ng luxury influencer at malaki ba kita rito kaysa mag-artista siya.

“It’s parang kang artista. It’s kind of look like in a character basically you work with different brands and they also tap you to promote the latest bags, shoes it depends with your rank if you’re just for social media or they invited you to shows. If you’re in front row, if you can be a client like couture client and an influencer and actress at the same time even better,” paglalarawan ni Heart.

“How do you describe yourself and you have all that?” tanong ni kuya Boy.

“I don’t know, ha, haha,” natawang sagot ng sikat na Pinay fashion icon.

Nagawa ring ipaliwanag ni Heart kung paano siya napunta sa ganitong klaseng trabaho.

Chika niya, “I think about 6 (or) 7 years ago where I felt like I didn’t have opportunities (sa showbiz), I was tired playing a character. I didn’t know what to do, I was bored with my life, I start to paint.”

“And because of painting I started to inspire myself with the different colors of this world, life and I’d never really travelled much especially I was with my mom. Matagal na niya akong hindi pinapayagan,” dagdag niya.

Patuloy pa niya, “I decided that I cannot conform anymore to the what the world wants na kailangan ganyan ka. I just wanted to be myself and ever since kikay ako mahilig akong magbihis.”

Ani pa ng fashion icon, “And I started get into fashion and I was invited to attend one of the show of Shiaparelli (Paris fashion week) when they opened up again and because of that, I have the privilege of being seated by certain people and nanganak ng nanganak.”

“With Shiaparelli I was always in the front row but in many other shows I wasn’t. But for some reason I don’t know kung charm ‘yung ng mga Pilipino but I’m always at the right place at the right time,”paglalarawan ni Heart.

Ibinuyag pa ng influencer na malaki ang utang na loob niya sa author ng librong Crazy Rich Asians na si Kevin Kwan.

“I met Kevin Kwan, nag click kami ni Kevin Kwan. I really owe a lot to him. Kevin Kwan in a sense launched me hauteur’s bazaar feature,” balik-tanaw ni Heart.

Taong 2018 nang mangyari ito at ito rin ang taong nakunan siya sa kambal dapat nila ni Senator Chiz dahil na rin sa pressure na laging sinasabing dapat magkaroon na siya ng anak na pakiramdam niya ay career path din ito.

Hanggang sa nakatanggap siya ng tawag mula kay Kevin Kwan at sinabing isasali siya sa Crazy Rich Asians video.

At inamin ding hindi niya prayoridad noon ang magkaroon ng anak dahil, “in the beginning I must say na kasi ako ‘yung bunso sa pamilya and my mom was very like hard core in terms of kailangan perfect ka, kailangan ganyan ka. So, having a baby wasn’t really a priority for me because I always been trained to be a go getter, hardworking, no vacations, so, nu’ng time na ‘yun takot akong mabuntis even I was married.”

Sambit pa niya, “But when I got pregnant I didn’t realize how much I wanted it so badly and it changed me a lot because I didn’t think I ‘ll be a good mom, I didn’t think that I wanted to be a mom but that something that I’m very thankful even for a brief (emosyonal) moment in my life, I realized that I can be a better person and not necessarily you have to give birth, not necessarily physically you have to be a mom but the idea of what my angels made me feel good enough for me.”

“Do you still want to be a mom?” tanong naman ni kuya Boy.

“I don’t know! Honestly, I don’t know. If I’ll be a mom, why not? I remember that time ipinagdasal ko na finding your way back to me in any form and for me hindi ko pinipilit ‘yung mga bagay-bagay. I don’t allow myself to be heartbroken dahil may batang hindi ibinigay sa akin because I’m always grateful,” pahayag ni Heart.

Samantala, tungkol sa talent fee niya as luxury influencer ay mas higit pa ba sa kinikita niya bilang artista.

“Per post, if IG reel lang ba, posting lang ba? May YouTube ba ‘yan. Kung kasama bas a equation ‘yung kikitain mo sa video people mo or minus ‘yun kasi ikaw na gagawa no’n. Ready ka bang magbayad ng music na may royalties or generic. Mga ganyan, maraming kailangang i-consider,” pagde-detalye ni Heart.

So, milyones ito, “It can be!”

Sa suot ni Heart ay natanong ni kuya Boy kung ano ang pinakamahal at natawa ito.

“Tito Boy I’m hanging by a thread but in YSL (Yves Saint Laurent), so, some pieces here come from the outlet, some pieces here are from the store, some pieces here are high jewelry. So, it’s a mix of high and low end, but today it have to be all high for you, charot, ha, hahaha,” pagtatapat ni Heart.

Nakasuot ng Serpenti emerald and diamond necklace si Heart at nang i-check namin sa Google ay Bulgari ang brand nito.

“Hindi ko matanggal ang aking paningin diyan sa kuwintas, God that’s a Bulgari,”tumatawang sabi ni kuya Boy.

“Yes, isa siyang ahas! Yes, to remind us that maraming ahas sa mundo!” diing sabi ni Heart habang tumatawa naman ang TV host.

Kailan huling nakasalubong ng ahas, “everyday! Everyday is a winding world. It’s a reminder that they can be your friends, too and wear them pag kinatay mo sila.”

At dahil laging nasa Paris, France si Heart at nakabili na rin siya ng kanyang apartment doon kung saan siya parating tumutuloy kapag may engagements siya kaya natanong ni kuya Boy kung “for good” na ba si Mrs. Escudero roon at iiwan na niya ang Pilipinas.

“Anong gagawin ko naman doon, paano ang kabuhayan showcase hindi ko naman pwedeng iwanan,” mabilis na sagot ni Heart.

“Philippines is my home, paano ‘yung mga aso ko, di ba? Siyempre si Chiz ha, haha nakalimutan loko lang. Pumupunta rin sa Paris. Put yourself first, so, I’m back and forth, I’ll never forget the film. Manila is my home, it’s just so in Paris is special and there’s a saying na they feel like all loss are find they way to Paris and I find my way to Paris and I love Paris,”paliwanag ni Heart.

Base sa mga napanood naming video ni Heart ay kaliwa’t kanan ang imbitasyon niya sa mga shows at lagi siyang nagmamadali dahil inaming hindi niya puwedeng ma-miss aliman sa mga ito.

“Takbo kung takbo sakit na kung sakit. A dose of vitamin C, kabit mon a ‘yung dextrose or catheter kailangan makapunta tayo sa show, you cannot miss it because it’s once in a lifetime and every season is different, every season is a different experience, it’s a different emotion for people, I’m an artist I love to seat in front of you (in the) different palettes, iba siya, so, hindi talaga puwede (hindi mapuntahan), it’s a miss opportunity,” esplika ni Heart.

