Pauline Amelinckx flies to Poland for Miss Supranational as she advances in another online contest

MANILA, Philippines — Pauline Amelinckx is flying to Poland on Sunday for the 2023 Miss Supranational pageant a day after she won another online contest mounted by pageant organizers ahead of the actual competition.

Amelinckx was scheduled to fly to Poland from the Clark International Airport in Pampanga. She was officially sent off by her national organization in a press conference held at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria in Quezon City on June 22, where she was joined by Mister Pilipinas Supranational Johannes Rissler.

The 2023 Miss Supranational pageant will hold its final competition at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland, on July 14 (July 15 in Manila), while the 2023 Mister Supranational contest will be held in the same venue on July 15 (July 16 in Manila).

“A moment filled with beauty and anticipation! Our #SUPRAWoman @paulineamelinckx shines bright at the Miss and Mister Supranational Philippines Send-off party… Thank you all for joining us and showing your unwavering support as she embarks on her journey towards the coveted Miss Supranational 2023 crown,” The Miss Philippines captioned its post with a snippet of the send-off video showing Amelinckx with a crown in an amber-colored cut-out gown.

Amelinckx’s Boholana mom also accompanied her during the send-off party.

“Seeing everyone at the send off, having my mom there with me, it was humbling and filled me with so much joy and gratitude. I came to realize even more how incredibly blessed I am to be surrounded by so many talented people who are willing to share their time and energy with me on this journey,” she said in the caption.

She likewise gave thanks to her sponsors on her Instagram Stories through a picture showing a hand holding a Philippine flag .

Prior to her flight, the Miss Supranational organizers said that the Philippine delegate has won the “YouTube Influencer Challenge” and is now in the running for the “Miss Influencer” title.

“Miss Supranational-Philippines, you are the winner of the YouTube Influencer challenge. You have now automatically secured your spot in the Top 5 of Miss Influencer,” the pageant stated also on Instagram.

Amelinckx had earlier advanced to the Top 10 of the “Suprachat” challenge by winning the Group 10 competition.

The Miss Supranational pageant later revealed that the Miss Influencer contest will now have a Top 6 instead of a Top 5 that was originally announced. “There are two clear winners for the Influencer Instagram Challenge,” the organization said on social media when it announced that Fabiola Martinez from Paraguay and Vanessa Lopez from Mexico have tied in the “Instagram Influencer Challenge.”

Meanwhile, Dang Thanh Ngan from Vietnam has won the “Facebook Influencer Challenge” and will also advance to the Top 6 of the Miss Influencer contest. The two other delegates in the running for the title have not been announced as of this writing.

So far, Amelinckx remains to be the only delegate who is currently in contention in the two online contests conducted ahead of the actual physical phase of the 2023 Miss Supranational pageant. The Belgian-Filipino host and model from Bohol is aiming to give the Philippines its second victory in the global tilt.

Mutya Johanna Datul became the first Filipino woman to be crowned Miss Supranational when she captured the title 10 years ago in 2013. Since then, the Philippines’ representatives have consistently placed in either the Top 25, Top 20, or Top 10. Binibining Pilipinas first runner-up Elaine Kay Moll finished fourth in 2012.

