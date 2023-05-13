Pauline Amelinckx, Michelle Dee chosen as Miss Universe Philippines 2023 frontrunners by pageant analysts

Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx and Makati’s Michelle Dee are seen to be the top contenders for the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) crown, according to pageant analysts Missosology and Sash Factor.

Dee was picked as the top contender for the title by Missosology, an international publication that analyzes pageants in both the national and international levels, as seen on its Instagram page on Friday, May 12.

Also included in the list are Amelinckx, Pampanga’s Angelique Manto, Cebu Province’s Emmanuelle Camcam, Baguio’s Krishnah Gravidez, Cavite’s Samantha Panlilio, Zambales’ CJ Opiaza, Agusan del Norte’s Jannarie Zarzoso, Davao Oriental’s Klyza Castro, Parañaque’s Clarielle Dacanay, Lapu-Lapu’s Clare Inso, Eastern Samar’s Airissh Ramos and Palawan’s Louise Gallardo.

Meanwhile, Sorsogon’s Rein Carrascal, Mandaluyong’s Iman Cristal, Pasig’s Kali Navea-Huff, Aklan’s Avery Sucgang, Quezon City’s Mary Eileen Gonzales, Bacoor City’s Alexandria Bollier and Guimaras’ Vanessa Wing are also seen as potential competitors for the crown.

On the other hand, Amelinckx was chosen as the frontrunner for the MUPh by pageant analyst Sash Factor, while Dee, Gravidez, Panlilio and Castro are seen as potential top contenders, as seen on its Instagram page on the same day.

Sash Factor also considered Camcam, Manto, Opiaza, Zarzoso, Bulacan’s Princess Marcos, Huff, Ramos, Bollier, Surigao del Norte’s Hyra Betito, Tiaong, Quezon’s Afia Yeboah, Dacanay, Inso, Carrascal and Gallardo among the buzzworthy candidates for the pageant.

Following the MUPh preliminaries, Amelinckx appeared to be putting up a good fight for the title as she bagged 10 special awards, while Dee brought home three accolades.

Gravidez and Zarzoso were also recognized during the preliminary competition as the former won three awards and the latter, one award.

Celeste Cortesi is set to crown her successor at the MUPh coronation night on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena. She will then represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.

