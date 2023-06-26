Cebu Daily Newscast: Mercenary chief halts troops’ march on Moscow to avoid ‘shedding Russian blood’

By: CDN Digital June 26,2023 - 09:00 AM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, June 26, 2023

Mercenary chief halts troops’ march on Moscow to avoid ‘shedding Russian blood’

FILE – Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, addresses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asking him to withdraw the remaining Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut to save their lives, at an unspecified location in Ukraine. Prigozhin’s criticism of the top military brass is in stark contrast with more than two decades of rigidly controlled rule by President Vladimir Putin without any sign of infighting among his top lieutenants.

FILE –In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March 3, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, addresses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asking him to withdraw the remaining Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut to save their lives, at an unspecified location in Ukraine. | Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File

The head of the private Russian military force Wagner said Saturday he has ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to their field camps in Ukraine to avoid shedding Russian blood.

The announcement from Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to defuse a dramatically escalating crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s leadership in his more than two decades in power.

Elon Musk will train if Las Vegas martial arts cage match vs Mark Zuckerberg takes hold

Elon Musk said on Saturday he will start training if the mixed martial arts cage fight he has provoked with fellow billionaire media mogul Mark Zuckerberg takes shape.

Twitter owner Musk tweeted on Tuesday he was up for a cage match in Las Vegas with Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, who has trained in jiu-jitsu.

Talisay killing: Third suspect in mom’s murder surrenders

The third suspect in the June 21 killing of a 46-year-old mother in Talisay City has surrendered and is now in the custody of the police.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Talisay City Police Station chief, said that they arrested Janel Paraiso after he surrendered to a councilor of Barangay Manipis on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Velez College graduate on topping OT Licensure Exams: ‘Trust in the process’

Judy Marie Samson, the 23-year-old topnotcher from Velez College, believes in trusting the process when she entered college and started her review.

After learning that she was one of the topnotchers, she felt that it was only a dream. But when her classmates congratulated her for being a topnotcher, that was only then she believed that it was real.

Samson ranked 5th in the June 2023 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination with an 83.00 percent rating.

