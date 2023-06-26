Cebu Daily Newscast: Mercenary chief halts troops’ march on Moscow to avoid ‘shedding Russian blood’

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

The head of the private Russian military force Wagner said Saturday he has ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to their field camps in Ukraine to avoid shedding Russian blood.

The announcement from Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to defuse a dramatically escalating crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s leadership in his more than two decades in power.

Elon Musk said on Saturday he will start training if the mixed martial arts cage fight he has provoked with fellow billionaire media mogul Mark Zuckerberg takes shape.

Twitter owner Musk tweeted on Tuesday he was up for a cage match in Las Vegas with Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, who has trained in jiu-jitsu.

The third suspect in the June 21 killing of a 46-year-old mother in Talisay City has surrendered and is now in the custody of the police.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Talisay City Police Station chief, said that they arrested Janel Paraiso after he surrendered to a councilor of Barangay Manipis on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Judy Marie Samson, the 23-year-old topnotcher from Velez College, believes in trusting the process when she entered college and started her review.

After learning that she was one of the topnotchers, she felt that it was only a dream. But when her classmates congratulated her for being a topnotcher, that was only then she believed that it was real.

Samson ranked 5th in the June 2023 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination with an 83.00 percent rating.

