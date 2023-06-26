Cristine Reyes says Marco Gumabao is the ‘perfect boyfriend’: ‘Hindi ako makapaniwala at his age’

Months after going public with their romance, Cristine Reyes revealed that Marco Gumabao is the “perfect boyfriend” since he’s the type of partner who understands her at all costs.

Speaking to Bea Alonzo during the lie detector segment of her vlog, which was uploaded on her YouTube channel last Saturday, June 24, 2023, the celebrity couple spoke about their relationship where they expressed their love for each other.

Reyes admitted that while it’s her first time to enter into a relationship with a younger man, she said the actor-model is a “perfect boyfriend” who understands her. The two have a six-year difference, as the actress is now 34 years old, while her partner is 28.

“Parang perfect boyfriend ‘to eh. Kasi si Marco [Gumabao], alam mo ‘yun. Naiintindihan niya ko. Naiintindihan niya lahat. Parang hindi ako makapaniwala at his age,” she added.

(He’s a perfect boyfriend. Because Marco Gumabao understands me. He understands everything. I can’t believe it because of his age.)

The actress, who has always been “friends” with Gumabao since 2015, then shared that she initially had doubts about dating the latter because of his age.

“Super cute talaga [siya], tisoy. Type ko pero bagets, so ako, hindi ko inaksayahan ng panahon. Parang ang cute niya [pero] bye,” she said. “Lately lang [nagbago ang impression ko sa kanya] kasi nag-plant siya ng seeds through the years,” she said, although Gumabao clarified that he didn’t intentionally use their friendship to pursue Reyes.

“Lagi lang kami nagtatagpo at random places — family affairs, friend affairs, showbiz affairs. Ang daming chances na lagi kaming nagtatagpo pero last year, with Jake Cuenca, nag-bonding kami until na-lock in siya sa Cebu. And then naiwan kami ni Marco,” she continued.

(He’s super cute, tisoy. I’ve always liked him but he’s young. So, I didn’t waste my time with him. It’s like he’s cute, but bye. Things just changed because he planted seeds through the years. We would always meet at random places — family affairs, friend affairs, showbiz affairs. There were a lot of chances for us to meet, but last year with Jake Cuenca, we bonded until he was locked in Cebu. And then Marco and I were left together.)

Meanwhile, Gumabao said he was the first one to say “I love you” to the “El Presidente” star during a trip to Siargao.

“Matagal ko nang gustong sabihin but I was looking for the right moment. [Then], na-blurt out ko lang agad,” he said. (I always wanted to say those words to her, but I was looking for the right moment. Then, I just blurted it out.)

The “Just A Stranger” star also pointed out that he and Reyes knew that reports of their relationship would eventually come out, he wanted to keep their romance to themselves.

“Kasi marami nang haka-haka about us, tapos we were also spotted in Siargao. Ako naman, hindi ko naman inaano kung ano ‘yung iniisip ng ibang tao. ‘Yung relationship namin, gusto ko special between the two of us,” he said. “And ‘yung Instagram post [last April], first monthsary namin ‘yun. Ginulat ko siya.”

(There were a lot of talks about us, and then we were also spotted in Siargao. For me, I don’t care about what other people think. I want our relationship to be special between the two of us. And then that Instagram post last April happened to be our first monthsary. I surprised her.)

During the interview, the actor-model also revealed that he always had a crush on Reyes even before crossing paths in 2015.

“Crush ko na siya talaga before pa. I remember before lagi kapag tinatanong ako, siya ‘yung sinasagot ko eh,” he said. (I had a crush on her even before. I remember before, when people ask me, she’s the one whom I always mention.)

Gumabao and Reyes went public with their relationship last April after sharing a set of loving photos together.

Prior to going public, the actor said he considers his partner to be “wife material” during an interview with reporters last March. EDV