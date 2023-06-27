‘Lato-lato’ makes wedding cameo in Tandag City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Bride Mitch Chai Palma-Acosta was taking her moment as she prepared to walk down the aisle.

All of a sudden, the solemn moment took a wild turn. Why?

The clacking sound of lato-lato took over.

Jao Sanchez, a videographer from Tandag City who leads Rosete Films, shared a satire video of this moment and how she dealt with a lato-lato situation during the wedding.

We all know that the bridal march is the most emotional part of the ceremony as the bride walks to her husband on their way to forever.

But the lato-lato craze got in the way of Mitch’s walk as a boy who was standing outside the church was seen through the lenses, casually playing with his lato-lato while the bride waited to start her walk.

The moment added a funny twist to the supposedly emotional moment.

“Kanang Emote na kaau kag Paso,” said Jao in his Facebook post.

Netizens were quick to jump into the mayhem, adding more color to the memorable lato-lato wedding moment.

In the Facebook page of the bride, who is dubbed as the “Viral Bride,” she took the lato-lato cameo lightly.

She is actually having fun with everyone’s reaction, saying that this is one of the highlights of her wedding.

“Murag duolon jug kug latolato ba! #latolatoviral #weddingceremony #nanditonaangforevernimitch,” wrote Mitch in her caption as she shared the viral lato-lato video.

Lato-lato is a toy made out of two plastic balls connected by a string. You need to swing the string up and down in such a way that the balls hit each other, therefore making a distinct clacking sound.

