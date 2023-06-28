Hontiveros asks Bongbong Marcos to reconsider Larry Gadon appointment

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday asked President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to reconsider the appointment of disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon, saying a “disgraced former attorney does not inspire confidence in the Cabinet.”

The Supreme Court has unanimously voted to disbar Gadon over his “viral clip where he repeatedly cursed and uttered profane remarks against journalist Raissa Robles.”

Gadon was just recently named presidential adviser for poverty alleviation.

“I ask the President to reconsider the appointment of Larry Gadon. Not only was he disbarred, he was also cited in direct contempt by the Supreme Court voting 15-0. A disgraced former attorney does not inspire confidence in the Cabinet,” Hontiveros said in a statement, following the news of Gadon’s disbarment.

She said Gadon “holds neither title nor expertise to justify his appointment.”

“Pushing through with the decision will only demoralize the bureaucracy by incentivizing an official whom the Court unanimously does not trust. This will be a slap in the face for our legal professionals, and yet another black eye on good governance so early on in the current administration,” the senator also said.

In the same breath, Hontiveros lauded the high tribunal “for its indignation about misogyny and sexism in our institutions, which is vital to the government’s integrity.”

INQUIRER. net has sought a comment from Malacañang but has yet to get a reply as of posting.

Gadon though earlier downplayed his disbarment since he said his new job does not require lawyering.

“The position and the task given to me by the President do not require lawyering hence my suspension and disbarment have no effect on my appointment,” he said in a statement Tuesday night after learning the SC decision from sources.

His disbarment was only disclosed by the SC this Wednesday.

“I will just approach this issue on a personal concern, file a motion for reconsideration and proceed in facing the challenges of the job and aim to serve the public in my best capability,” Gadon added.

