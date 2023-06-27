Gadon’s first project as anti-poverty czar? ‘BBM: Batang Busog, Malusog’

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial lawyer Larry Gadon’s first project as the newly-appointed Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation is a nutrition program called “BBM: Batang Busog, Malusog.”

Aside from relaying the message that a well-fed child is a healthy child, the program is also notably named after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is commonly referred to as BBM.

Gadon on Tuesday bared some details of his first initiative as the government’s anti-poverty czar, which he expects to launch as the country celebrates nutrition month in July.

“Ako ay magkakaroon ng programa na tatawagan kong BBM Movement. Ang ibig sabihin nito ay ‘Batang Busog, Malusog.’ Iyan ay kung sila ay kumpleto ng nutrients sa katawan, mas magiging maganda ang focus nila sa edukasyon. At kung sila ay magkakaroon ng magandang edukasyon, iyan ang magdudulot sa kanila ng magandang kinabukasan,” he said in a Laging Handa briefing.

(I will have a program called BBM Movement, which means ‘Batang Busog, Malusog.’ If they are complete with nutrients, they can better focus on their education. And this will result in a better future for them.)

Gadon only gave limited details about his plan which, on the surface, will include nutrition and feeding programs.

He will likewise reach out to big businesses to encourage them to take part in his debut project.

“Magkakaroon ako ng link sa kanila na kanilang i-adopt itong programa na ito bilang corporate social responsibility. [Hihikayatin ko] sila mag-adopt ng isang public school sa kanilang nasasakupang areas upang sila ay [maging] tulong sa ating mga kababayan lalong lalo na sa mga elementary school na kulang ang nutrisyon ng mga kabataan,” Gadon said.

(I will link with them and urge them to adopt this program as part of their corporate social responsibility. I will encourage them to adopt a public school in their area so they can help Filipinos, especially those in elementary schools where the children’s nutrition is inadequate.)

The appointment of Gadon drew flak from critics who recalled his history of controversies, including his being suspended by the Supreme Court for his verbal assault on a journalist.

Gadon, however, said Marcos must have chosen him for the post because of his experience in the corporate world.

He cited his experience in the industries of manufacturing, hotel and restaurant, healthcare administration, realty and development, and construction.

“Siguro dahil dito sa aking malawak na experience sa lahat ng industriya, ako ay kanyang napusuan na kanyang italaga o ihirang na Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation,” Gadon said.

(Maybe I was appointed as his Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation because of my broad experience in all these industries.)

