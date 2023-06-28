SRP culvert bridge demolition starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The demolition of the six-year-old culvert bridge at the South Road Properties (SRP) has already started, according to Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr.

Alcover said demolition works being undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) started on Monday, June 26, and is expected to be complete in five days.

“Nalipay ang mga mananagat nga nasulbad na gyod ang ilang problema. Daku kaayong tabang ang pag guba anang culvert bridge [sa ilang panginabuhi-an],” Alcover said.

In September 2022, the Cebu City Council agreed to formally request the Office of the Mayor to have the six-year-old culvert bridge demolished.

This after, Councilor Alcover delivered a privilege speech to say that the structure did not serve its purpose.

“Wala na magamit kay gi-declare naman to ang landfill nga pasirhan. Ang nahitabo, liboan ka mga mangingisda ang na trap gikan sa Inayawan, Mambaling, Duljo, passing ana nga sapa padung sa dagat,” Alcover told CDN Digital in an interview on Wednesday, June 28.

“Tungod sa culvert bridge di na kaagi ang ilang mga sakayan,” he added.

In 2016, fishermen from Barangays Cogon Pardo, Mambaling and Pasil together with their family members conducted protests to call for the removal of the culvert bridge that was built at the SRP’s service road leading to the Inayawan Landfill.

According to them, the culvert bridge constricts their passage way, thus preventing them access to the waters of Talisay City to fish.

The culvert bridge was built for the use of garbage trucks that were headed to the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill that used to serve as the main dumping site for the the city’s wastes.

It was constructed during the last quarter of 2016, under the administration of former mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Alcover was among those who opposed the project as he also joined several protests in 2016.

RELATED STORIES

Construction of culvert bridge to Inayawan landfill to continue

Fisherfolk protest bridge of culverts to landfill

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP