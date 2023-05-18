Cebu City gov’t: Pato is new MCWD chairman

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Hall on Wednesday, May 18, 2023, named a new chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Lawyer Jerone Castillo, member of the mayor’s working force and former City Legal Officer, told reporters that “subject to legal formalities,” a new MCWD chairman was installed in the name of Miguelito “Mike” Pato.

New MCWD chairman

Pato’s chairmanship, according to Castillo, was effective on Tuesday, May 16.

Pato served as the board’s secretary in August 2022 and eventually voted as the board’s vice chairman this year–the same time current MCWD chairman and lawyer Jose Daluz III got a fresh mandate as the water district’s chairman.

Daluz, however, told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Thursday afternoon that pending formalities, the MCWD board would remain intact. He also told CDN Digital that only the board members of the MCWD and not the mayor could appoint MCWD chairman.

“MCWD is business as usual,” he said, noting that he would refrain from elaborating for now on “what happened” regarding this matter.

Castillo on why Daluz was replaced

Castillo said a series of consultations happened before the decision replacing Daluz came out.

It was also due to various reasons.

Castillo first said that the mayor seemed not satisfied with the El Niño preparations the MCWD presented during an emergency meeting called for by Mayor Rama last Tuesday.

Daluz was not present during that meeting.

Unsatisfactory El Niño preparations

“The other day, the mayor called for an emergency meeting in relation to the El Niño to also check the preparation of the MCWD being the primary provider of water. At that time, ang nitunga tulo ka board members (three board members attended) … but the chairman was not present,” Castillo said.

“Nangutana si mayor unsa say preparation sa MCWD. Siguro naay kakuwang nga gimention, mao tong wala man ma-satisfy ang mayor,” he said.

(The mayor asked what are the preparations of MCWD. Perhaps, there is a something lacking in what they mentioned, so that the mayor was not satisfied.)

“He (Mayor Rama) said, ‘no that there must be something that we should do’ and by a unanimous vote, and I would just quote it, ‘by a unanimous vote, subject to legal formalities’ a new chairman is installed in the name of Mr. Michael Pato, effective that day,” Castillo added.

MCWD response

The MCWD, however, in a statement said it had a “comprehensive plan” to counter the effects of El Niño and that an array of projects were lined up for this.

“MCWD aims to cushion the impact and ensure water availability for the residents of Metro Cebu. MCWD has already commissioned the Lusaran Bulk Water Supply project which adds 15,000 cubic meters of water per day to the water district,” it said.

“MCWD holds a contract with Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. (PWRI) for the procurement of 25,000 cubic meters of desalinated seawater per day from its plant in Mambaling, Cebu City,” it added.

The MCWD said it has also allocated over P158 million this year for the rehabilitation of pipelines and more than P149 million for transmission and distribution line projects to be implemented throughout its franchise area, and has water trucks on standby for deployment that can be used for water delivery.

MCWD employees complaints

Moreover, Castillo said the mayor also had to act upon the complaint of the MCWD employees against Daluz.

To recall, the MCWD Employees Union, last year, asked Daluz to step down as MCWD chair.

In a press conference last August 2022, the MCWD Employees Union (MEU) laid various grounds as to why Daluz should resign from his post.

The group named poor operational performance of the agency over the past few years, alleged questionable procurements and contracts, intervention and giving of unwarranted benefits in the hiring process, as some of the grounds why Daluz should resign.

Daluz, during an interview with CDN Digital at that time, said that it would be up to the body that appointed him to decide whether he should stay or go.

Meanwhile, Castillo said that the employees filed a complaint against Daluz before the Office of the Ombudsman last September 2022. A copy of the complaint was also furnished to the mayor.

“Pagkahuman, gikan sa Ombudsman, instead of acting on these allegations kay serious man kaayo ang allegations, the Ombuds did not act on the complaint but rather forwarded it to the mayor for his appropriate action,” Castillo said.

(After that, from the Ombudsman, instead of acting on these allegations because these are serious allegations, the Ombuds did not act on the complaint, but rather forwarded it to the mayor for his appropriate action.)

Ombudsman’s move

The Ombudsman, Castillo said, forwarded the concern to the Office of the Mayor in February this year, who, in turn, called for a convergence meeting attended by the city’s department heads, assistant department heads, and unit heads.

Castillo said a voting happened, but the mayor voted for the non-removal of Daluz.

“Usa ni sa mga issue nga giraise (This is one of the issues that has been raised) and the mayor said okay what do we do, this has to be acted upon. Majority of the department heads, assistant department heads and unit heads said based on the recommendation of the employees, the chairman should be removed, including the members of the board, mao ang direction (that is the direction),” Castillo explained.

“Wala pa gihapon ni act si mayor ana as to the removal. Naghimo siya og meeting sa gitawag niya og mayor’s work force. Ang present was 17 (members), and the same question was raised… ‘Okay, what do we do with these serious allegations? I am asked to act appropriately for this…I think by a vote of 13 and 4, ang si mayor ika 4 man siya. Ang gusto ni mayor no removal man, but by a vote of 13, i remove jud ang chairman,” Castillo added.

(The mayor has not acted as to the removal. He has set a meeting on his so called mayor’s work force. Those present were 17 members and the same question was raised…’Okay what to do with these serious allegations? I am asked to act appropriately for this…I think by a vote of 13 and 4, and the mayor was number 4. What the mayor wanted was no removal but by a vote of 13 is to remove the chairman.

CDN Digital, however, has yet to get the side of Pato on this matter.

