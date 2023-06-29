BFP drug test conducted in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A massive drug test involving 114 personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Lapu-Lapu City was conducted on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The drug test was initiated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) upon the request of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Marshal Superintendent Tito Purgatorio.

CLOSAP partnered with a Department of Health (DOH) accredited drug testing center to administer the drug test.

“The testing was overseen by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) and DOH accredited B-Krus Drug Testing Center adding that the initiative was launched in support of the Executive Order No. 35 signed by Mayor Junard Chan in promoting for a drug-free workplace,” said Garry Lao, executive director of CLOSAP.

Lao added that they are expecting the result of the drug test to be available on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Purgatorio is also hoping that none of his personnel will test positive for illegal drug use and assured that he will immediately announce the results of the massive drug testing once available.

Purgatorio said that maintaining a drug-free workplace is important to prevent drug-related incidents, enhance workplace safety, and uphold the reputation and integrity of the BFP organization.

He added that by regularly conducting a drug test, BFP can effectively identify individuals who may be under the influence of drugs and intervene appropriately to mitigate any potential risk or accidents that could occur.

“We eagerly anticipate establishing a drug testing program that will contribute to the overall well-being and safety of our workplace,” Purgatorio said.

Lapu-Lapu City has been regularly conducting drug tests on all government agencies resulting in some of its barangays being declared as drug-free. /rcg

