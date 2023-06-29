Central Visayas booters top Group B with rout of Panay

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) ended its campaign in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-19 National Championships Group B with a bang after routing the Panay Island Football Association, 4-1, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City, Cebu.

The victory on Thursday put CVFA on top of the team standings with four wins and one draw for 13 points. CVFA also scored 20 goals in five games in the group.

The team will advance to the final round at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona Cavite to be held later this year, where it will compete against the top two teams in Group A.

CVFA will be joined by the Davao South Regional Football Association, which finished second in Group B with 10 points off three wins, one draw, and one loss.

Meanwhile, Panay Island FA failed to clinch a spot in the final round, as they’re just behind Davao South with one point. It finished its campaign with nine points from a 3-2 (win-loss) card, followed by Socsargen Regional Football Association in fourth place with a 1-1-3 (win-loss-draw) record.

Zamboanga del Norte Dipolog FA (Zandifa) and Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association (CMORFA) settled for fifth and sixth places, respectively.

CVFA’s ace forward Theo Jico Libarnes, again, delivered another stellar performance after scoring a hat trick, or three goals, while Azkals Youth member Kamil Amirul chipped in one goal.

Libarnes, who has been spectacular throughout CVFA’s campaign, scored his first goal in the fifth minute via a header from Nathan Pumareja’s pass.

Amirul, who is the team captain, made it 2-0 for CVFA with his 40th-minute goal.

In the second half, Libarnes scored two successive goals in the 61st and 65th minutes, putting CVFA in a 4-0 commanding lead.

Francis Adrian Botavara scored a goal in extension for Panay Island, but it wasn’t enough to lift his team to victory.

