MCWD Employees’ Union wants LWUA to intervene in MCWD issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The current officers of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District Employees’ Union (MEU) already filed before the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) and the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas the resolution repudiating the September 2022 petition of the previous MEU officers demanding the removal of MCWD chairman, Lawyer Jose Daluz III, and MCWD board members.

MEU president Samuel Suson told CDN Digital, in a phone interview on Friday, June 30, 2023, that they hoped that LWUA would investigate the matter.

“Kami nagpaabot lang g’yud mi kay di man kami ang mo desisyon. Ang amo lang is mao na ang among natan-awan sa akoang pag pagda karon. Naa man sa resolusyon kay ako mang gi point by point,” he said.

“Nanghinaot ko nga mas maayo unta nga naay investigation on this matter kung unsay gy’uy tinuod nga nahitabo diri sa MCWD…Sa among side, amo ng gistudyuhan og unsay among nakuan sa mga opisyales karon. Sa amoang pagtan-aw karon, okay man…LWUA according to the PD 198 sila man ang naa g’yuy gahom no nga mo imbestigar,” he added.

Suson said the MCWD has come up with a unity statement from the management down to the general working force in support of the current MCWD board.

READ: MCWD Employees Union withdraws petition calling for Daluz’s ouster

The MEU filed the resolution before LWUA yesterday, June 29, while they filed the same resolution before the Ombudsman on Friday noon, June 30, 2023.

Earlier this week, the current MEU passed a resolution withdrawing the September 2022 petition of the previous MEU officers, which demands the removal of the chairperson Atty. Jose Daluz III and members of the MCWD board.

The MEU officers and members maintained that they were “opposed to the grounds relied upon in the September 2022 petition of the previous MEU officers.”

“The grounds used to seek the removal of the MCWD Chairperson and the members of the BOD are unfounded,” read a portion of the MEU resolution.

The MEU adopted the resolution during a special general assembly on Tuesday, June 27, to repudiate the petition against MCWD chairman Daluz and other board officials.

MEU currently has 518 members. /rcg

READ MORE:

City Hall pushes for removal of Daluz as chairman, member of MCWD board

City to Ombuds: Probe MCWD officials for alleged graft and corruption

LWUA must merge water districts for efficiency during El Niño – Salceda

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP