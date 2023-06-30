LGBTQ+ Council of Mandaue to sue man who posted ‘derogatory remarks’ about pride flag

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The LGBT+ Council in Mandaue City is planning to file a case against a man who posted “derogatory remarks” regarding the city’s pride flag.

Lawyer Regal Oliva, the city treasurer said that they are now preparing the groundwork to lodge a complaint against Roch Dungog, the man who posted it.

Dungog allegedly violated the SOGIE Equality Ordinance or the LGBT Code of Mandaue City, at the same time the Safe Spaces Ordinance.

Oliva said that the word “bayot-bayot” used by Dungog was more like a degrading remark than just a question as he presupposed it.

Dungog’s Facebook post on June 15 contained “Gabayot-bayot man lage ni og flag ang Mandaue?” with photos of the LGBTQ+ flags of the city.

The Facebook post was already deleted but netizens and the LGBT+ community were able to obtain screenshots and shared them where they felt outraged and dismayed especially since they have been advocating for equality.

“Pagbasa nako, nafelt down gani ko as president sa tibuok LGBT community sa Mandaue, for how many years mi nagcelebrate except pagpandemic, wala siya kahibaw nga ang Mandaue, magcelebrate of pride month. Bisag question to siya pero og imoha sabton murag siya nagdiscriminate,” said Reglyn Bihag, president of the 6014 Pride Federation.

Oliva added that she reached out to Dungog personally to demand an apology but he has not opened her message.

The city treasurer said that they are coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for the accurate IP address so they can confirm if he really posted it. They are also closely working with the City Legal Office for the filing of a case against Dungog.

“Mandaue City does not take lightly any person who degrades another within its jurisdiction. We value inclusivity as well as freedom of expression. While one person like the author says that it was his way of exercising his freedoms, we have to note, that your freedom ends when you violate the rights of others. And he stepped on that thin line which separates both,” said Oliva.

Mandaue City is always known for being a safe haven for the LGBT+ community. The city continues to be very inclusive and accepting to members of the LGBTQ+ sector.

Explanation

Dungog posted the questioned remarks on June 15 and deleted them a day after receiving a lot of hate comments.

He explained that he was driving when he saw the LGBTQ+ flags and was shocked to see them being placed beside the Philippine flag.

As part of the celebration of Pride Month in June, Mandaue put pride flags in different areas in the city, especially along the roads.

Dungog claimed that he does not know anything about the LGBT+ community and did not intend to offend anyone.

“Kay pag-grade school, high school, and college nako, we were taught nga ang June, Independence Day, wala nitudlo ang eskwelahan og LGBTQ month, for someone who does not know about the community, they should have educated me instead I received a lot of hate…. It’s just a shame that they choose hate over education. I have no issue about them, they just making an issue about it,” said Dungog.

Pride Month

Pride Month is celebrated every June. Mandaue City always conducts different activities in line with the celebration.

The highlight of the series of activities is the Pride March which was attended by thousands of LGBT+ community members and allies in Cebu and other places in the country.

Mandaue City celebrated Pride March this year on June 25.

Mandaue LGBT+ Community President Reglyn Bihag said that the month-long celebration was successful. Bihag said that their advocacies and programs will continue even after the pride month. /rcg

