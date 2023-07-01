Fil-Canadian teen earns University of Calgary’s youth achievement award

CALGARY, Alberta — A 13-year-old Filipino Canadian, Jeanae Elisha Ventura, received the University of Calgary and the City of Calgary Community’s Achievement Youth Award “for improving the lives and social fabric of the city and beyond.”

Ventura was among 13 achievement awardees announced during the 15th 2023 Calgary Awards ceremony held on the night of June 14 at the Calgary City Hall. Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek personally handed the award to Ventura.

Ventura, who was six years old when her family moved from Carmona, Cavite was honored for embodying “the philosophy of ‘giving back,’ with personal deeds that have deeply affected the community, dedicating her energy and positivity towards 24-hour food drives, supporting the Alberta Children’s Hospital by collecting and donating 4,000 toys worth $60,500, advocating for the Kids Cancer Care Foundation, helping citizens affected by COVID-19, raising funds for the homeless in Calgary, and more,” a Calgary Awards released stated.

Ventura also created the Gift of Hope program to support 250 Filipino families affected by Typhoon Ulysses in 2020. “Using her talent and passion for singing, she donated proceeds from her community events to purchase and fill 80 Christmas Eve food hampers to be sent to less-fortunate families in her native Philippines.”

The Fil-Canadian teen’s message to the youth is to encourage them to be the change that they aspire to see. “You are the one behind the steering wheel and you get to choose what path you want to go down to. Leave a mark in the world that you are proud of.”

Filipinos all over the world have earned various accolades be it in the field of music, arts, cinema, architecture, sports, and others. One fine example is Broadway star, Lea Salonga.

